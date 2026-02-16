Team Ropers Kick Off 2026 Royal Crown With Wins in Buckeye

With the rise of rope horse futurities, breeders have begun to hone in on the genetics of team roping athletes. Like barrel horses once were, many great team roping horses in history were "rejects" from other industries.

Thanks to partnerships like Solo Select and Relentless Remuda, a new era of horses specifically bred for the event has begun. The money to be won at these events is life-changing, and the recent showing in Buckeye, Ariz., for the Royal Crown, proved how much the game has progressed.

Holcomb Finds Success in Sunny Arizona

Andy Holcomb and Pale Liberty (Pale Face Dunnit x Lil Miss Pepto x Peptoboonsmal) swept the 6-Year-Old & Under Heeling Average and 6-Year-Old & Under Semi-Pro Heeling Average. The team won over $20,000 between the two titles. Holcomb had a solid week, placing in the rounds and Average in this class on four other horses (DF Legends PrideNJoy, Cool Guitar, Peptos Rollin Coal, and Oops Im Fine)

Holcomb also had a solid weekend in the 4-Year-Old heeling classes. He and Smokum Hott claimed the 4-Year-Old & Under Semi-Pro Heeling Average. Riding Vintage Belair, he claimed the Round 3 win in the 4-Year-Old & Under Heeling.

The California cowboy was not finished yet, as he also competed in the heading.

Holcomb finished third in the 6-Year-Old & Under Heading on Frosted Quinton, for a total payday of over $9,500. He and HR Call Me Star placed sixth, earning nearly $2,500. The same pair of horses finished first and third in the 6-Year-Old & Under Semi-Pro Heading, for a little over $10,000 in earnings.

Heading Champions

It was no surprise to see Rhen Richard dominate the 6-Year-Old & Under Heading. He won Round 1 on Sammis Big Gal, finished second in Round 3 aboard Kynis Brookstone, and second in the Short Round on Little Foose Sug. In the Average, it was his consistent performances aboard Little Foose Sug that earned the win. The duo banked over $14,500 for the win.

The nearly $13,000 payday in the 4-Year-Old & Under Heading went to Logan Cullen on FR Trigger. Cullen owns the 2022 gelding by Frenchmans Fortune out of Charm N Reed by Reed Two Eyed King. The duo also won Round 3 and the Short Round, adding to their total earnings.

Legendary header Chad Masters dominated the Open Jackpot, finishing first with Billie Jack Saebens, second with Jason Duby, and fourth with Jaydon Warner. He earned over $13,000 in this class alone.

