The Hidden Struggles Retired Goat Tiers Face With Post Career Unexpected Injuries
The goat tying has become an event where there is now tons of added money and big events where girls can compete and showcase their athleticism. However it seems that the faces and studs (as well as their injuries) of the event are forgotten about as they graduate and move on from goat tying.
Lifelong injuries come from rodeo. It’s the name of the game and athletes know this going into it. As the younger generation gets more involved injuries need to be talked about. It is important to discuss how to stay safe, the risks, the rewards, and what could ultimately effect them the rest of their lives.
Mia Manzanares is the greatest of all time when it comes to goat tying. She won everything from the time she started competing until she graduated college. As a two-time National Collegiate Goat Tying champion, two-time National High School Finals champion, International Finals Youth Rodeo champion, etc. it is safe to say she knows the ins and outs of competing in this event.
Manzanares spoke on the year she tore her ACL and said, “Looking back and knowing what I know now as a physical therapist I wouldn’t have tied another goat.”
The mental and physical detriment that comes with injuries is an indescribable heartbreak. But, her two collegiate titles came after this injury and she credits the difficulties she was able overcome during this experience to win those.
Avery Gonzales was one of the more heartbreaking stories that came out of the goat tying world. Gonzales was a very dedicated goat tier and it showed in the arena. Her sophomore year at South Plains College she had placed at four of the five fall rodeos while also in the all-around race.
The South Plains women’s team ended up going to the college finals that year and that was heavily carried by her performance in the Fall. Right before the first spring rodeo of 2018 Gonzales would completely wreck her knee. With one misstep she watched her college finals dreams, her goat tying career, and her scholarship for the next year disappear.
College National Finals qualifiers Libby Winchell, Celie Vick, and Kodey Hoss are all girls who had success all throughout their careers and all have dealt with significant injuries, from blown ACL's to broken feet.
The list of injuries from most goat tiers goes on forever. These girls, as well as many others, have had multiple surgeries and issues that they will always deal with and if there is a way to help the younger generation avoid this then let's address it.
After speaking with all of these successful competitors it is clear that the biggest consensus is to have a coach that knows the sport and how to prepare your bodies in strength training and agility. Stacey Martin was that person for Manzanares.
Martin spoke of the need nowadays for specific programs that are built to cater towards girls and what this event demands of their bodies. There are a few out there right now and she is also in the midst of developing one.
"The number one thing I’ve seen time and time again is parents being the ones to push and push and not having the knowledge of the sport along with not being able to reach the kid the same way a coach can," says Manzanares.
These girls are now getting off of their horses clocking at a speed over 30 miles an hour. The risk of injury goes up increasingly high without training your body specifically to adjust and prepare for when a goat moves.
Every girl above spoke of their love for this event and how it impacted their lives in a positive way. Injuries are always going to be a part of this event, but there are measures to take to reduce the odds of significant injury.
This story isn't meant to discourage goat tying or the athletes that share such a deep passion for the event. It is here to shine light on the real risks and injuries that come with it and emphasize the importance of preparing correctly and training specifically to the event or there will be life long consequences .