The Highest Honor: Nutrena Horse of the Year Announced by PRCA

The most distinguished honor a performance horse can receive comes from the competitors as the Horse of the Year.

Lollipop and Shad Mayfield at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals
Lollipop and Shad Mayfield at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals / Hillary Maybery for Rodeo on SI

The award is presented by the American Quarter Horse Association and sponsored by Nutrena, but it is the competitors that vote and honor the Horse of the Year annually.

The top 25 contestants in the World Standings get to nominate and vote for their choice to honor the best of the best horses. The contestants realize what an honor it is for their competitors to recognize a horse as Horse of the Year.

Not a single contestant would argue that they could be where they are without incredible horsepower. Most of the time, it is the human athlete that gets all the credit, but those horses make all of it possible.

This year, while literally every horse making his way to the Thomas and Mack surely deserves the honor, the contestants voted and the top three were introduced in each of the timed events.

Team Roping Header

  1. Espuela Bro "Spur" ridden by Tyler Wade and owned by Tyler and Jessi Wade
  2. Cole E Man "Biscuit" ridden and owned by Andrew Ward
  3. Mr. Joe's Shadow Bar "Joe" ridden by Clint Summers and owned by Clint and Darren Summers

Team Roping Heeler

  1. Kadabra King "Turbo" ridden by Patrick Smith and owned by Patrick and Christi Smith
  2. Cut Off My Spots "Coon" ridden and owned by Coleby Payne
  3. TRR Freckles Holidoc "Cantina" ridden and owned by Logan Medlin

Steer Roping

  1. Unbreykable "Big Country" ridden and owned by Kelton McMillen
  2. JKC Seven Freckles "Cotton" ridden by Trent Johnson and owned by Trent and Ayla Johnson
  3. JS Frosty Badger "Goose" Ridden by Scott Snedecor and owned by Scott and Kelli Snedecor

Steer Wrestling

  1. Finding Meno "Crush" ridden by Ty Erickson, JD Struxness, and Rowdy Parrott and owned by TC Equine LLC
  2. Eds Famous Bar "Eddie" ridden by Dalton MasseyStephen CullingRyan Shuckburgh, and Tanner Milan and owned by Tanner Milan
  3. Off the Fence "Swamper" ridden by Will LummusDakota Eldridge, and Winsten McGraw and owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC

Tie-Down Roping

  1. Figure to Fly "Lollipop" ridden and owned by Shad Mayfield
  2. Seven S Tomahawk "Smoke" ridden and owned by Haven Meged
  3. Major A 2009 "Earl" ridden and owned by Dylan Hancock

Barrel Racing

1.      Force The Goodbye "Jarvis" – ridden by Kassie Mowry, owned by the late Michael Boone
2.      (tie) DM Sissy Hayday "Sister" – ridden and owned by Hailey Kinsel DM High Roller "Vanilla Wafer" – ridden by LaTricia Duke, owned by Dillon & LaTricia Mundorf

Breakaway Roping

1.      Stylish Drifter "Dutch" – ridden and owned by Josie Conner
2.      Catalac Escalade "Coon" – ridden and owned by TiAda Gray
3.      Oke Colours "Copper" – ridden by Rickie Fanning, owned by Rhett Fanning

Pickup Man

1.    Guys High on Fame "Tuffy" ridden by Tyler Kraft and owned by Tyler and Vanessa Kraft
2.    Jack on Moon "Spider" ridden by Matt Twitchell and owned by Clegg Livestock Co Inc
3.    Aspeka Oakie Bar "Shorty" ridden and owned by Randy Britton

Published
LAURA MOTLEY LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, PGA and LPGA. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

