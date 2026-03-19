Heeler Rance Doyal Ties Own World Record In Austin With Header James Arviso

There’s a team roping heeler in the game who is making waves during the 2026 season. Six years into his career in the PRCA, Rance Doyal has found himself in the record books for the second time in one season.

Team Roping Pair Tie World Record

Most recently, the honor came at Rodeo Austin. Doyal, partnered with header James Arviso for the sixth time this season, came blazing into the arena. The pair did not come to lose as they secured a 3.2-second run, tying the world record he set himself.

According to an article on prorodeo.com, last year, at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, Doyal was paired with header Mason Appleton, it was here that the two set a new world record with a 3.2-second run. The record was previously held by Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp, set in 2023 at the National Finals Rodeo.

This feat, of course, won Doyal and Arviso the round in Texas, putting them fourth in the average and qualifying the team ropers for the next round. Rodeo Austin is a pivotal rodeo, and at this point in the season, a win in Austin would be huge in terms of cash earned.

Doyal and Arviso Gunning For NFR Qualification

Clearly, Doyal is setting the standard when it comes to heeling in the team roping arena. Not only has he set the world record, he’s done it now twice, marking him as a huge competitor this season. Doyal has never earned himself an NFR qualification and currently sits at No. 14 in the world standings. Hopefully, this performance in Austin can give him the boost he needs to slide into the top 10.

Arviso on the other hand sits in the No. 10 spot in the standings. The duo has had a solid season together so far. Rodeo Austin marked their fifth rodeo as a team and they have proven they make a good pair. Last month, at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo they secured runs of 3.7 and 3.8 seconds, which earned them two round victories.

They landed in the finals in San Antonio, finishing fifth overall. This pair will have a strong summer ahead of them if they are able to stay together as a team. Doyal is capable of setting world records and Arviso has proven he can hold his own on a stage as huge as the one in Austin.

They are both looking for their first NFR qualification, so hopefully Austin has started some momentum that can carry them through the rest of the season and into Las Vegas come December.