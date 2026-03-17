NFR Qualifiers and World Champions Shine in Trio of Florida Rodeos

Rodeo athletes flocked to Florida over the recent weekend, where they were able to hit a trio of rodeos in the sunny state. It was a profitable trip for several top athletes, including Southeastern Circuit Champions, National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, and World Champions.

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98th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, Arcadia, Fla.

Sage Allen | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Sage Allen's only check of the run was a large one: $5,041 for the win in the bareback riding aboard Double J Rodeo Company's Talkin Smack. Kelton Maxfield finished fourth in Arcadia and also placed in Okeechobee and Lake City.

Kade Bruno and Weston Patterson split the win in the saddle bronc riding, with matching 87.5-point rides. Each cowboy banked $4,309.

In the bull riding, John Crimber scored an incredible 89 points for the $5,666 win. Crimber has built an impressive resume in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR), but is new to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) this season. It is certainly no surprise to Crimber fans to see him taking the rodeo world by storm.

Kristin Hanchey claimed the barrel racing win for $4,634, with a 16.41-second run. She also finished second in Okeechobee.

Sherry Cervi Matched Up With HP Hotrod in 2026 Pro Rodeo Season

Sherry Cervi and Chrome Plated Fame | Fernando Sam-Sin

One of the most decorated barrel racers in history, Sherry Cervi, has teamed up with Ashley Schafer-trained and Highpoint Performance Horses-owned stallion, HP Hotrod, for the 2026 season. At "Boomer's" first professional rodeo in Arcadia, he finished in a tie for second place.

With over $400,000 in lifetime earnings, Boomer had a standout futurity season in 2025, despite the last two major events of the year being canceled due to the EHV-1 outbreak. Cervi found pro rodeo success last season on Boomer's full sister (Chrome Plated Fame), also owned by Highpoint and trained by Schafer.

Okeechobee Cowtown Rodeo, Okeechobee, Fla.

With an incredible 3.2-second run, Marc Joiner topped the steer wrestling. He also pulled a fifth-place check in Lake City.

World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Spencer Wright topped the rodeo with an 83-point ride.

McKenna Brennan tied for the breakaway roping win with Sage Dunlap in Okeechobee and tied for second in Arcadia.

Macon Murphy claimed the win in the tie-down roping, also adding a ninth-place check to his earnings in Arcadia.

Right behind him in second place, Marcus Theriot claimed his second check of the weekend. Theriot also finished second in Lake City in the tie-down roping, and those earnings helped him earn the All-Around Cowboy title at both rodeos.

Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo, Lake City, Fla.

World Champion Tyler Waguespack went three-for-three on the weekend, claiming the steer wrestling win in Lake City, as well as checks in Arcadia and Okeechobee.

It was a profitable weekend for Sabra O'Quinn, who topped the barrel racing in Lake City, tied for second in Arcadia, and placed fifth in Okeechobee.

Bull rider Lance Lara posted the only qualified ride of the event, banking $3,420.