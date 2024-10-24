The Inaugural Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is Just 34 Days Away
In just 34 days we’ll see the ladies of breakaway roping compete in the inaugural Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway held in Scottsdale, Arizona November 27th-30th.
The first event of its kind to be held and with the goal to support women ropers at any level, this will be an event many will look forward to through the years.
With 10 rounds and a total of $1 million in payout, this is what the ropers can expect each round to pay:
1st $25,000
2nd $20,000
3rd $15,000
4th $10,000
5th $7,500
6th $5,000
The Average will pay:
1st $60,000
2nd $40,000
3rd $30,000
4th $20,000
5th $15,000
6th $10,000
The race to compete in Scottsdale is underway, last weekend at the Lazy E Arena in conjunction with Oklahoma's Richest, we saw ladies give it their all to qualify to showcase their abilities in November.
80 of the ladies who competed in Oklahoma's Richest have qualified for the semi-finals next month. Taking the top 20 from each of the three rounds and the top 20 in the aggregate. You can see the list of qualifiers here https://milliondollarbreakaway.com/qualifiers/
There will be two other ways to qualify before the richest weekend in breakaway starts. The last chance qualifier with a limit of 250 entries will be held on November 27th in Arizona. In each of the three go-rounds the top 10 will advance to the semi-finals along with the top 10 in the aggregate.
The second way is a Buy Back Round, held on November 27th at 6 pm. With five additional qualifiers from this round and 1 WRWC Challenger, they'll secure their spot in the semi-finals.
The top 10 breakaway ropers in the country who will also be competing at the NFRB in December, have already secured their spot to compete in the final round with only 15 spots open, and each lady vying for their chance to claim one, this will be a nail-biting weekend for competitors and fans.
The collaboration with Kimes Ranch, Women’s Rodeo World Championship, and CN Productions for this inaugural event will change lives and the sport of breakaway roping for years to come.