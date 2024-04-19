The Diamond Classic Main Event: Futurity and Derby Stars Shine
April hosts thrilling barrel racing competitions with millions of dollars in prizes at stake. These events welcome competitors of all levels, from emerging futurity horses to seasoned open competitors, each vying for substantial rewards. Among April's standout races is The Diamond Classic Main Event, offering an impressive $1.1 million in cash and prizes, marking it as the highest-paying barrel race of 2024 thus far. Not only does this event promise substantial rewards, but it also sets the stage for elite competition.
The action unfolds in Abilene, Texas, at the Taylor County Expo Center, where a week and a half of intense competition commenced with events on Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. The initial two days showcased the futurity and derby races, along with the first of three open sections, attracting both competitors and spectators eager to witness top-tier barrel racing.
In the futurity category, Michelle Alley clinched victory in the first round atop Lipstick N Stilettos, clocking 15.325 seconds and securing $11,204, with slot owner 113 Equine earning $4,802. Samantha Flannery claimed the second round with a time of 15.381 aboard First Ivory, also earning $11,204, while slot owner Clay and Teressa Peck pocketed $4,802.
Hilary Hilzendeger emerged as the futurity champion astride RS Bumblebee Sting, averaging 31.087 seconds, and claiming $33,611, with slot owner 70 Performance Horses taking home $14,405. Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones secured the reserve championship with an average time of 31.095 seconds, earning $23,587, alongside slot owner Zerlotti Genetics, who received $10,083.
Transitioning to the derby race, Jodee Miller piloted M R Im On Fire Guys to victory in round one, clocking 15.284 seconds and winning $5,403, with slot holder M R Performance Horses earning $2,316. Miller also secured the reserve derby championship, adding $10,806 to her earnings, with M R Performance Horses gaining $4,631. Blaise Bercegeay claimed victory in the second round aboard SBW Feelin The Pressure, clocking 15.232 seconds and depositing a total of $21,612, with slot holder Mission Ranch earning $9,263.
The open race, scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 21, promises excitement as all sections vie for victory. The Diamond Classic Main Event distinguishes itself with thrilling side pots, including incentives for competitors purchasing items from their tack line and an exclusive side pot for slot holders at no additional cost.
The Diamond Classic Main Event not only showcases top-tier barrel racing but also reflects remarkable dedication from its organizers. President Kinnon Peck has been actively involved, assisting with barrel setup and providing riders with cold bottled water after their runs. The commitment of slot owners and staff has truly made this event a class act, embodying the spirit of teamwork and dedication.