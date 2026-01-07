Inside Look at 'Cornbread' Who Helped Mowry Win Second Consecutive Gold Buckle

There isn't a barrel racer on the planet who doesn't brag on their equine partner and Mindy Holloway is no exception to that rule. Holloway might not have stolen headlines at this year's National Finals Rodeo, but her teammate sure did: Heavens Got Credit aka Cornbread.

Cornbread was ridden by Kassie Mowry in pursuit to her second world title and Cornbread was not only exceptional but a key piece to the finals she had as she not only placed in four of the five rounds they ran in together (earning nearly $80,000) but the pair took home the win in the sixth round, their second run ever.

It wasn't until the first practice inside the Thomas & Mack that Mowry had ever swung a leg on him as the EHV-1 outbreak caused her to think quick on her feet as her main mount Jarvis had to stay home. Holloway and Mowry connected less than two weeks before round one and the rest is history.

"Once it was all said and done, he helped the GOAT win the world and I will always remember that. I wanted this opportunity for my horse. I knew he would be so good in the Thomas & Mack, however, I have never tried to get him there myself. So this opportunity to send my horse with the greatest barrel racer of all time made perfect sense to me. He deserves the spotlight, he has been a winner from day on. Now even more people knew what I already knew," said Holloway.

Holloway and Cornbread

Nathan Meyer Photography

Since purchasing Cornbread from Edwin Cameron and Tiany Schuster when he was six years old (now 12) nobody else had sat on him besides Holloway. But, their journey actually started before then as her husband Cutter is the one who broke him as a two-year old.

Then the following year Tiany sent him back to their place to prepare for his futurity year where he finished in the top-10 in futurity winnings with roughly $100,000 won highlighted by an arena record at the lucrative Fort Smith Futurity Trials.

Unfortunately his four-year old year ended with a fractured back leg during his last run at the Oklahoma City futurity which took him out of the game for a year. This wasn't the only health issue that Cornbread has battled in his career as he also underwent a surgery for Kissing Spine proving that nothing would stop him from the greatness he had coming his way.

While his list of accolades is too lengthy to count it is hard to pass over some:

LTE Between $300,000 to $350,000

Arena Record Holder

American Rodeo Finalist at Globe Life Field (2024)

2025 ANHA Shootout Champion

Money & Beaches Champion

Ultimate Bonus Race Reserve Champion

NBHA Texas State Champion

Don't worry fans will get to see him run again soon and hopefully at the American as Holloway and Cornbread are heading to a qualifier to get him on another big stage when it rolls around at the end of May.

