The Rodeo Vegas After Party Is the Place You’ll Want To Be This NFR
As the days count down until the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the post-rodeo entertainment to enhance your NFR experience is being announced.
The Rodeo Vegas after-party, which contestants, fans, and individuals who make up the Western industry plan their nights around, is throwing a bash of a lifetime to celebrate its 21st anniversary, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.
To kick the night off you can be amongst rodeo fans in the Zouk NightClub at Resorts World watching the action unfold for each performance during the Rodeo Vegas NFR Watch Party.
Once the rodeo has concluded, stay in your seats for the 30-minute live broadcast as the Rodeo Vegas team dives into conversations with past rodeo champions and lifestyle personalities that you’re sure to recognize.
Now it's time to party! Each night starting at 9:30 p.m. you can enjoy free live music from bands taking over the country music scene, and there's no better way to do it than in Vegas with some of your best pals.
Here are the artists you can see take the stage each night of the NFR:
Thursday, December 5th - Wade Bowen
Friday, December 6th - Easton Corbin
Saturday, December 7th - Paul Cauthen
Sunday, December 8th - Mike Ryan with Kin Faux
Monday, December 9th- Drew Parker
Tuesday, December 10th - Southall
Wednesday, December 11th - Josh Abbott Band
Thursday, December 12th - Gavin Adcock
Friday, December 13th - William Clark Green
Saturday, December 14th - Casey Donahew
As if that lineup wasn’t enough, special guests like Lauren Alaina, Yung Gravy, T-Pain, and more will provide late-night entertainment to keep the party going on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each weekend.
If you’re looking to celebrate the 21st birthday of the Rodeo Vegas After-Party it’s recommended that you RSVP to secure your “first-in-line” pass. You can do that here.
The Vegas lights are calling and we’re ready for an unforgettable year of rodeo and memories that will be made at Rodeo Vegas.