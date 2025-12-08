18-Time NFR Qualifier Announces Horse Change for Round 4 of 2025 NFR

The first horse change of this year's NFR was for the No. 9 cowgirl, Halyn Lide. Lide was already competing without the horse she won 99.99% of her winnings on this year, as he is home recovering from EHV-1. Now, we have another horse change, with Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi stepping off the horse seen in the first three rounds.

Pozzi-Tonozzi has been competing on Sir Epic ("Sir"), owned by Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, but after a nasty fall at the second barrel in Round 3, she has made the admirable decision to step off of him and give him the night off.

The three-time World Champion immediately had Dr. Marty Tanner look him over to make sure nothing serious had happened and he appears to be nothing but body sore.

For Round 4, she will now run down the alley aboard JL Roc Lost a Sock aka "Mo" as she tries to keep pace with Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel, the current front runners for the gold buckle.

Who is JL Roc Lost a Sock?

Mo is a 2017 gelding sired by JL Sirocco and out of Reddy To Rebound by Red. For those who aren't familiar with JL Sirocco, he was bred by Jill Lane Quarter Horses and is now owned by TL Paints and Quarter Horses.

JL Sirocco has been nominated into many big name incentives including both Buckles, Royal Crown, Future Fortunes, Breeders Challenge, etc. Mo's futurity year, with top trainer Mark Bugni, was full of big wins with even bigger payouts.



This is a fraction of everything Bugni and Mo won in 2022:

Ruby Buckle Futurity First Round Winner

Barrel Daze Futurity Average Winner (clean sweep boths rounds and average)

Sand Cup Futurity Average Winner (won second round)

Big Time Futurity Title

MVP Futurity Champion

Greg Olson Futurity Champion

Dixie Classic Futurity Champion

Royal Crown Futurity Champion

How has Pozzi-Tonozzi's finals gone so far?

Pozzi-Tonozzi and Sir | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

Sir helped her pick up a sixth-place check on in Round 1, followed by a run nearly five-tenths of a second faster in Round 2, which finished second. Despite having to pull up after Sir's ground trouble, she still sits at No. 5 in the average, as one of five girls who are clean after the first three rounds.

The gold buckle race is far from over, as she now has the edge over Kinsel in the average race, who tipped a barrel in Round 3. She needs to stay clean and pick up some round checks to get back into the fight.

Pozzi-Tonozzi might be off of Sir tonight, but she is stepping onto another winner and this may not be the only time she is seen on him in the next week.

