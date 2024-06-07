The 'Texas Swing Queen' Reveals Reason Behind Glove
We may know her as the "Texas Swing Queen" and a dominating force in the breakaway
roping world today, but Danielle Lowman didn’t start off roping calves.
Horses were a family thing growing up in the Navajo Nation. Lowman was always on horseback
along with her many siblings, cousins, and other family members. Before she ever
picked up a rope, she learned to ride well. But at the young age of 10, she decided to
follow in her family's footsteps in the world of team roping.
Lowman says that team roping taught her how to control and feel all parts of her rope.
As an excellent team roper, the superstar went to college to rodeo. Soon, she was breakaway
roping on her heel horse with encouragement from her fellow competitors and coaches.
Watching girls like Bailey Bates and Kassidy Dennison rope with dominance in college
also helped to drive Lowman to the breakaway.
Now, the young breakaway roper is certainly a force to be reckoned with, holding arena records across the country, qualifying for multiple National Breakaway Finals Rodeos along with the Indian National Finals, she has racked up lists of other accolades and titles.
The Glove
It is obvious that Lowman has her own style of roping. For example, she is one of the
only professionals who says they do not feed their rope. Possibly the most unique piece
to Ms. Lowman is her glove. Uniquely, the White Cone, Ariz., cowgirl uses a team roping
glove while breakaway roping. In the team roping, the glove is used to prevent rope burns
and such while dallying and pulling the steer, but in the breakaway, there isn’t a need for
that.
She has explained that when she first started breakaway roping against the best in
Texas, she didn’t use a glove because she didn’t want to be "weird," but she didn’t rope
very well. Soon, she decided it would help her, and she started wearing it to rope
every time. According to Lowman, the glove helps give her the ability to feel the tip of the
rope and control where everything goes.
Growing up in the team roping world, Lowman has always used a glove and is confident
it helps her keep a balanced loop that she can feel and stick on those calves in record
times.
So really, there is nothing extremely special about the glove, it’s just a personal
preference that Lowman uses to her advantage, and we are seeing it be a small
piece in her dominating success.
This Season
Currently, Lowman is ranked No. 2 in the WPRA breakaway standings behind the legendary
Jackie Crawford. Lowman set back-to-back arena records at many of the big winter
building rodeos and has had continued success into the summer.
You can always expect fast, big things from Danielle Lowman, fast times, big loop, and
big money.