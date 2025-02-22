The Wild Cards of San Antonio: Round Winners Move on to the Finals
Five brackets with three rounds each, two semi-finals, and a total of eighteen performances later, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is nearing it's end. The clean slate finals on Saturday night will be won by the fastest time or highest score in each event. Excitement abounds, as we eagerly await to see the champions crowned.
In Saturday's matinee performance, the rodeo athletes who did not qualify to the finals from the semi-finals had one final chance to earn a position there. The highest score or fastest time from the Wild Card Round moves on to tonight's competition, where the winner in each event will take home a $15,000 prize.
Bareback Riding
Weatherford, Texas, cowboy, Kade Berry rode Nite Faded from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo to an incredible 89-point ride. Berry's round winning ride was capped off with a wild dismount, but it did not lessen his excitement about the ride. Moving on to the finals is a huge victory for the 21-year-old, who finished No. 33 in the World Standings last year and chases his first National Finals Rodeo qualification.
Steer Wrestling
The returning World Champion may have missed his chance through the semi-finals, but J.D. Struxness capitalized on his opportunity in the Wild Card Round. With a lightning fast 3.5-second run, the five-time NFR qualifier took a huge lead and won the round.
Team Roping
Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres made one of the fastest runs of the rodeo, at 3.7 seconds, to take the win in the team roping. Coming off of a great National Finals Rodeo, the duo are vying to maintain their spot in the top 15 in the World Standings.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Riding Peak Momentum from Pickett Pro Rodeo, Ryder Wright took the top spot with an 87.5-point ride. The World Champion just earned his third title in December and is now chasing his fourth.
Breakaway Roping
The veteran and the young gun, J.J. Hampton and Josie Conner, split the top spot with 1.9-second runs. Per tie-breaker rules, Hampton will move on to the finals.
Tie Down Roping
Another young phenom, Dylan Hancock, just qualified for his first NFR in December and had a great finals. His 7.7-second run in the Wild Card Round earned him a spot in the final round of San Antonio.
Barrel Racing
Jymmy Kay Cox daylighted the field, taking the win by three-tenths of a second. At 13.80 seconds, she took the top spot and has another shot at a huge win in the finals tonight.
Bull Riding
With an 83.5-point ride, Tyler Bingham rode Vitalix Midnight from Cervi Championship Rodeo to the round win.