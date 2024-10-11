These Bulls Are Ready To Buck Under the Las Vegas Lights for NFR 2024
The 2024 National Finals Rodeo will be here in a blink of an eye. These are the bulls that you’ll be seeing out of the yellow bucking chutes this December.
Here is a list of the stock contractors chosen to represent the PRCA.
All year Ice Trey from Andrews Rodeo Inc has bucked off some well-known names holding no mercy. With an average stock score of 45 points and a 100% buck-off rate for the 2024 season, if one of the riders covers him they’ll make history for the season and a chance at a round win.
Cervi Championship Rodeo is a name that everyone instantly recognizes for its stock. On the trailer with them are some of their best bulls, including Theodore and Smokin' Hot. For the 2024 season, Smokin' Hot had 11 outs and only one completed ride, which was the round one win at RODEOHOUSTON, making him a fierce animal athlete ready for the dirt in the Thomas and Mack Center.
Corey & Lange Rodeo out of Moses Lake, Wash., will have four bulls with them, including Hell Yeah Roscoe, a bull with an iconic name and a 100% buck-off streak for the 2024 season.
A red Angus bull by the name of Chester will be making the trek from Alberta, Canada. Chester was named the 2024 Canadian Bucking Bull of the Year. Duane Kesler, owner of Chester, won the 2022 Canadian Pro Rodeo Association Stock Contractor of the Year. Certainly, this stock company is one that you should listen for during the 10 rounds of the NFR.
A two-time Yeti World Champion Bull, with an average stock score of 45.83 in the PBR and a 90% buck-off rate, with an average score of 91 points in the PRCA, Ridin ’ Solo from McCoy Rodeo is back for another NFR qualification. McCoy Rodeo will be bringing a handful of other bulls that are at a caliber that will give the riders a run for their money.
Every single bull bucked during the 10-day performance will be an extraordinary match-up and will give the rider an opportunity to take the round win. As the days dwindle leading up to the National Finals Rodeo, the anticipation only builds as we look to crown the World Champion Bull Rider with a salute to the animal athletes who helped get them this far.