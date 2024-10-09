Rodeo Daily

Roll the Red Carpet, the Bucking Horses for NFR 2024 Have Been Announced

The stock contractors are ready to load their trailers and bring their stock that stood out during the 2024 Pro Rodeo season.

Lexi Gieck

Dawson Hay on a J BAR J Bronc NFR 2023
Dawson Hay on a J BAR J Bronc NFR 2023 / Roseanna Sales for PRCA

The stock contractors listed below are bringing their best stock to compete with the impressive lineup of contestants that will be on stage for 10 days. While every stock contractor is special there are few worth nothing that have stood out through the 2024 season. 

Andrews Rodeo Inc.

Bailey Rodeo 

Barnes PRCA Rodeo, INC

Beutler & Son

Big Bend

Big Stone Rodeo

Bridwell Pro Rodeos 

Brookman Rodeo

Burch Rodeo Co

C5 Rodeo Company


Legend Rodeo Stock

Macza Pro Rodeo

McCoy Rodeo

New West Rodeo

Outlaw Buckers Rodeo

Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

Pickett Pro Rodeo

Powder River Rodeo

Rafter G Rodeo Company 

Redline Pro Rodeo

Calgary Stampede

Championship Pro Rodeo

Cervi Championship Rodeo

Corey & Lange Rodeo

Cowtown Rodeo

Dakota Rodeo

Diamond G Rodeo

Duane Kesler

Fettig Pro Rodeo

Flying U



Rocky Mountain Rodeo

Rosser

Salt River Rodeo Company 

Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics 

SIlver Creek Pro Rodeo

Smith Pro Rodeos

Stockyards Pro Rodeo

Summit Pro Rodeo

Sutton Rodeo

United Pro Rodeo




Five Star Rodeo

Four Star Rodeo Co.

Frontier Rodeo Co.

Hampton Pro Rodeo

Harper & Morgan Rodeo

Hi Lo ProRodeo

J BAR J, INC

Kirsten Vold Rodeo Co

Korokow Rodeo

Legacy Pro Rodeo




Universal Pro Rodeo 

Wayne Vold Rodeo

Western Rodeo

After the tragedy they faced earlier this year, Beutler & Sons is back for another NFR. Black Kat, Foul Motion and Hammer Stone are ready to honor the Beutler family and showcase their talent. 

Virgil, the big gray from C5 Rodeo, that everyone has been talking about will be on display during the finals. In the trailer with Virgil coming from Lac La Biche, Alberta will be North Star and Shattered Lunatic. 

Calgary Stampede, an iconic name with iconic stock. The bloodlines run deep at the Calgary Stampede and we’ll be seeing some of their best. Agent Lynx and Tokyo Bubbles were both named a top bucking horse in their events. Freedom Express, coming off an impressive Canadian FInals for this six year old gelding, debuting in  Vegas this early in his career is one matchup you won’t want to miss. Yesterday's Delivery, Annual News, Disco Party and Yipee Kibitz amongst others will be having their moment in Thomas and Mack in December.

Four Star Rodeo Co from Cottonwood California will be bringing Deep Springs who was named Bareback Horse of the Pendleton Round-Up in September. No stranger to the lights of Vegas, Deep Springs is ready to buck for his third National Finals Rodeo. 

Macza Pro Rodeo has got OLS Tubs Side Show and OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks and others on the roster this year.

The last two years a saddle bronc rider has won the Pendleton Round-Up on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics, The Black Tie. This bronc has a resume full of accomplishments but a round win during the 2024 finals is one she’s got her sights set on and can accomplish. 

While this is only a fraction of the bucking horses that will be on showcase for ten days of rodeo, every single animal that comes out of the chute will be something to see and a lifetime of work and passion that these stock contractors have devoted to their herd. 

Lexi Gieck
