Roll the Red Carpet, the Bucking Horses for NFR 2024 Have Been Announced
The stock contractors listed below are bringing their best stock to compete with the impressive lineup of contestants that will be on stage for 10 days. While every stock contractor is special there are few worth nothing that have stood out through the 2024 season.
Andrews Rodeo Inc.
Legend Rodeo Stock
Calgary Stampede
Five Star Rodeo
After the tragedy they faced earlier this year, Beutler & Sons is back for another NFR. Black Kat, Foul Motion and Hammer Stone are ready to honor the Beutler family and showcase their talent.
Virgil, the big gray from C5 Rodeo, that everyone has been talking about will be on display during the finals. In the trailer with Virgil coming from Lac La Biche, Alberta will be North Star and Shattered Lunatic.
Calgary Stampede, an iconic name with iconic stock. The bloodlines run deep at the Calgary Stampede and we’ll be seeing some of their best. Agent Lynx and Tokyo Bubbles were both named a top bucking horse in their events. Freedom Express, coming off an impressive Canadian FInals for this six year old gelding, debuting in Vegas this early in his career is one matchup you won’t want to miss. Yesterday's Delivery, Annual News, Disco Party and Yipee Kibitz amongst others will be having their moment in Thomas and Mack in December.
Four Star Rodeo Co from Cottonwood California will be bringing Deep Springs who was named Bareback Horse of the Pendleton Round-Up in September. No stranger to the lights of Vegas, Deep Springs is ready to buck for his third National Finals Rodeo.
Macza Pro Rodeo has got OLS Tubs Side Show and OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks and others on the roster this year.
The last two years a saddle bronc rider has won the Pendleton Round-Up on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics, The Black Tie. This bronc has a resume full of accomplishments but a round win during the 2024 finals is one she’s got her sights set on and can accomplish.
While this is only a fraction of the bucking horses that will be on showcase for ten days of rodeo, every single animal that comes out of the chute will be something to see and a lifetime of work and passion that these stock contractors have devoted to their herd.