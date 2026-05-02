Three Horses to Watch in the 152nd Running of the Kentucky Derby

The 152nd Run for the Roses will go to post at 6:57 pm ET at the historic Churchill Downs. For the first time in a very long time, there really is no clear-cut favorite in the field.

That fact may not matter to bettors much because it has been eight years since the betting favorite has won the Kentucky Derby.

It will be a large field of 19 horses that will break from the starting gates on Saturday evening. Collectively, it feels like the field is pretty wide open.

Here are three horses that could tell the story of the 2026 race.

Renegade Post 1: The Favorite With a Target on His Back

In some sports, it is an advantage to draw number one, but in horse racing in a field of 19, this is dreaded. The rail. No horse has won the Kenucky Derby from this spot since 1986. It certainly isn’t impossible, but it makes it harder.

That is the first thing working against Renegade who was the morning-line favorite. He is a winner, though. He won the Arkansas Derby by four lengths and the Sam F Davis Stakes in February.

His trainer, Todd Pletcher has two Derby wins to his credit. Both of those came on sloppy tracks. Renegade will be jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr. who has ridden nine Derby horses with his best finish being a fourth.

Further Ado Post 18: The Fastest Horse in the Field

Further Ado | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Further Ado turned heads at the Blue Grass Stakes where he ran the fastest race of any horse in this field. He won by an incredible 11 lengths at Keeneland. A well-known Sinister Minister won the same race by that sort of margin 20 years ago.

Further Ado is trained by Brad Cox and has four-time Derby winner, Johnny Velazquez, as his jockey.

If Further Ado can get out of the gates unscathed, he has a chance to set the pace and be a top-three finisher.

Chief Wallabee Post 12: The Dark Horse With World Champion Connections

How much fun would a repeat be? Well trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alfarado would like to answer that question when the day comes to a close. The two paired up to take Sovereignty to the winner’s circle last year.

They are back with Chief Wallabee. This team should be feared. They know exactly what winning looks like at Churchill Downs and how to do it.

Chief Wallabee only has three starts going 1-1-1 in his career so far.

Drawing post 12 gives Alvarado some options. No doubt he will do what he thinks is best for his horse but he could allow the pack to set the pace and then turn him loose at the end.

No matter how the jockey manages the horse, this will be one to watch and maybe right to the finish line photo.

Put on your fancy hat, pretty dress, or sporty coat, grab a mint julep, and get ready for the fast and furious action of the Kentucky Derby, where history will be made.