Every Horse Competing in the 2026 Kentucky Derby: What to Know
Kentucky Derby weekend has arrived as the sports calendar makes its most famous annual stop for the first leg of horse racing's triple crown at Churchill Downs for the 152nd run for the roses and greatest two minutes in sports. Those are just about all the keywords associated with the Kentucky Derby, so let's get to it.
Last year Sovereignty beat favorite Journalism in sloppy conditions. Sovereignty was sired by Into Mischief who also sired Authentic, the '20 Kentucky Derby champion and the '21 champ Authentic in addition to being the grandsire of Mystik Dan who won in '24. Into Mischief has sired multiple horses in this year's race in Intrepido, Commandment, Potente and favorite Renegade.
MORE: How Much Are Tickets to the 2026 Kentucky Derby?
Last year's winning jockey, Junior Alvarado, is back riding Chief Wallabee, who is trained by Bill Mott, who trained Sovereignty.
Here are the rest of the horses and jockeys you'll see on Saturday:
Kentucky Derby Horses 2026
POST
HORSE
JOCKEY
1
Renegade
Irad Ortiz Jr.
2
Albus
Manny Franco
3
Intrepido
Hector Berrios
4
Litmus Test
Martin Garica
5
Right to Party
Chris Elliott
6
Commandment
Luis Saez
7
Danon Bourbon
Atsuya Nishimura
8
So Happy
Mike Smith
9
The Puma
Javier Castellano
10
Wonder Dean
Ryusei Sakai
11
Incredibolt
Jaime Torres
12
Chief Wallabee
Junior Alvarado
13
Silent Tactic (SCRATCHED)
Christian Torres
14
Potente
Juan Hernandez
15
Emerging Market
Flavien Prat
16
Pavlovian
Edwin Maldonado
17
Six Speed
Brian Hernandez Jr.
18
Further Ado
John Velasquez
19
Golden Tempo
Jose Ortiz
20
Fulleffort (SCRATCHED)
Tyler Gaffalione
21
Great White
Alex Achard
22
Ocelli
Jon Ramos
Kentucky Derby Favorites and Odds
With two horses already scratched the odds are moving with the race approaching.
As of Thursday morning there are just three horses with odds in the single digits. Those horses include Commandment and Further Ado who are both 6-1 and Chief Wallabee at 8-1.
There are plenty of big numbers in the big field with Ocelli, Great White, Six Speed and Intrepido all sitting at 50-1 as the longest long shots in the field.
Who is the Favorite to Win the 2026 Kentucky Derby?
Renegade opened at 4-1 as the favorite, having won both his starts this year. While the 3-year old has the pedigree of Into Mischief and the training of Todd Pletcher, he drew the rail position. No horse has won from the rail since Ferdinand in 1986.
The Kentucky Derby will run at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday.
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Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.Follow Stephen_Douglas