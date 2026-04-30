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Every Horse Competing in the 2026 Kentucky Derby: What to Know

Stephen Douglas|
Renegade is the 4-1 favorite at the 2026 Kentucky Derby.
Renegade is the 4-1 favorite at the 2026 Kentucky Derby. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky Derby weekend has arrived as the sports calendar makes its most famous annual stop for the first leg of horse racing's triple crown at Churchill Downs for the 152nd run for the roses and greatest two minutes in sports. Those are just about all the keywords associated with the Kentucky Derby, so let's get to it.

Last year Sovereignty beat favorite Journalism in sloppy conditions. Sovereignty was sired by Into Mischief who also sired Authentic, the '20 Kentucky Derby champion and the '21 champ Authentic in addition to being the grandsire of Mystik Dan who won in '24. Into Mischief has sired multiple horses in this year's race in Intrepido, Commandment, Potente and favorite Renegade.

MORE: How Much Are Tickets to the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Last year's winning jockey, Junior Alvarado, is back riding Chief Wallabee, who is trained by Bill Mott, who trained Sovereignty.

Here are the rest of the horses and jockeys you'll see on Saturday:

Kentucky Derby Horses 2026

POST

HORSE

JOCKEY

1

Renegade

Irad Ortiz Jr.

2

Albus

Manny Franco

3

Intrepido

Hector Berrios

4

Litmus Test

Martin Garica

5

Right to Party

Chris Elliott

6

Commandment

Luis Saez

7

Danon Bourbon

Atsuya Nishimura

8

So Happy

Mike Smith

9

The Puma

Javier Castellano

10

Wonder Dean

Ryusei Sakai

11

Incredibolt

Jaime Torres

12

Chief Wallabee

Junior Alvarado

13

Silent Tactic (SCRATCHED)

Christian Torres

14

Potente

Juan Hernandez

15

Emerging Market

Flavien Prat

16

Pavlovian

Edwin Maldonado

17

Six Speed

Brian Hernandez Jr.

18

Further Ado

John Velasquez

19

Golden Tempo

Jose Ortiz

20

Fulleffort (SCRATCHED)

Tyler Gaffalione

21

Great White

Alex Achard

22

Ocelli

Jon Ramos

Kentucky Derby Favorites and Odds

With two horses already scratched the odds are moving with the race approaching.

As of Thursday morning there are just three horses with odds in the single digits. Those horses include Commandment and Further Ado who are both 6-1 and Chief Wallabee at 8-1.

There are plenty of big numbers in the big field with Ocelli, Great White, Six Speed and Intrepido all sitting at 50-1 as the longest long shots in the field.

Who is the Favorite to Win the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Renegade opened at 4-1 as the favorite, having won both his starts this year. While the 3-year old has the pedigree of Into Mischief and the training of Todd Pletcher, he drew the rail position. No horse has won from the rail since Ferdinand in 1986.

The Kentucky Derby will run at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday.

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Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

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