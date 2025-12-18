Top 25 Ropers Named for Kimes Ranch $1 Million Breakaway Competition
The best breakaway ropers in the world are about to compete for the largest prize offered all year. The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is underway and the top 25 ropers have been named.
These talented contestants will be taking center stage at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is possible that one roper could walk away with more than $300,000 if they were to win everything.
Who are the Top 25?
The semi-finals roping was completed on Wednesday, December 17. Out of 168 total semi-finalists, only 15 found their way to move on to the finals. In order to move out of the semi-finals ropers had to be in the top three of one of the three rounds or be in the top six of the average.
Those talented ladies will be matched against the top 10 of the WPRA Breakaway World Standings to make up the field of 25.
Contestant
Hometown
Taylor Munsell
Alva, Oklahoma
Josie Conner
Iowa, Louisiana
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
Stephenville, Texas
Rylee George
Oakdale, California
Hali Williams
Comanche, Texas
Aspen Miller
Oakdale, California
Beau Peterson
Council Grove, Kansas
Joey Williams
Volborg, Montana
Danielle Lowman
Gilbert, Arizona
Gentry Goza
Wittmann, Arizona
Kirby Rawlinson
Waller, Texas
Justine Doka
Fountain Hills, Arizona
Jodan Jo Hollabaugh
Springtown, Texas
Suzanne Williams
Standish, California
Sarah Angelone
Stephenville, Texas
Shania Johnston
Calera, Oklahoma
Jacelyn Frost
Randlett, Utah
Ryland Lufkin
Menan, Idaho
Corley Callahan
Cameron, Texas
Braydee Bourdet
Hollister, California
Kirsten George
Nacogdoches, Texas
Kayse Mahoney
Florence, Arizona
Emilee Charlesworth
Marathon, Texas
Maddy Dearman
Hope, New Mexico
Cheyanne McCartney
Kingston, Oklahoma
Semi-Finals Results
Round 1
1. Kirby Rawlinson/1.8/$3,969
2. Gentry Goza/1.88/$3,087
3. Danielle Lowman/1.95/$2,058
4. Jade Mitchell/1.95/$2,058
5. Martha Angelone/2.01/$1,323
6. Kimberly Williams/2.12/$882
7. Keylie Tatum/2.16/$735
8. Jackie Crawford/2.17/$588
Round 2
1. Justine Doka/1.77/$3,969
2. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh/1.79/$3,087
3. Suzanne Williams/1.98/$2,352
4. Ryland Lufkin/2.02/$1,543.50
5. Kinlie Brennise/2.02/$1,543.50
6. Anistyn Abel/2.03/$882
7. Amanda Terrell/2.06/$661.50
8. Danielle Lowman/2.06/$661.50
Round 3
1. Sarah Angelone/1.74/$3,969
2. Shania Johnston/1.75/$3,087
3. Jacelyn Frost/1.77/$2,352
4. Braylee Shepherd/1.79/$1,543.50
5. Emilee Charlesworth/1.79/$1,543.50
6. Kenzie Kelton/1.80/$882
7. Suzanne Williams/1.93/$735
8. Kayla Graham/1.96/$588
Average
1. Ryland Lufkin/6.41 on 3/$7,938
2. Corley Callahan/6.72 on 3/$6,174
3. Braydee Bourdet/6.84 on 3/$4,704
4. Kirsten George/7.00 on 3/$3,528
5. Kayse Mahoney/7.3 on 3/$2,646
6. Emilee Charlesworth/7.4 on 3/$1,617
7. Quealy Probst/7.4 on 3/$1,617
8. Quincy Sullivan/7.6 on 3/$1,176
The final 10 rounds will begin Thursday, December 18 at 6:30 pm at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The first three rounds will kick off on Thursday, three rounds on Friday evening, and the final four rounds on Saturday to determine who will be the champion.
All 10 rounds will pay:
- 1st $25,000
- 2nd $20,000
- 3rd $15,000
- 4th $10,000
- 5th $7,500
- 6th $5,000
The average will pay:
- 1st $60,000
- 2nd $40,000
- 3rd $30,000
- 4th $20,000
- 5th $15,000
- 6th $10,000
Due to the format of the roping, the top 10 ladies in the WPRA World Standings got an automatic advancement into the finals. Those ropers who were ranked 11 through 15 were automatically put into the semi-finals.
The only qualifier from the positions 11 through 15 was Suzanne Williams. The other four ladies will have to wait until the National Finals Breakaway Roping to compete for a large purse and it won't compare to what the ropers in Scottsdale are vying for.
With a total of $1 million on the line, fans can be assured that the ropers will be putting on quite a show.
