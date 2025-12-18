Top 25 Ropers Named for Kimes Ranch $1 Million Breakaway Competition

The best breakaway ropers in the world are about to compete for the largest prize offered all year. The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is underway and the top 25 ropers have been named.

These talented contestants will be taking center stage at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is possible that one roper could walk away with more than $300,000 if they were to win everything.

Who are the Top 25?

The semi-finals roping was completed on Wednesday, December 17. Out of 168 total semi-finalists, only 15 found their way to move on to the finals. In order to move out of the semi-finals ropers had to be in the top three of one of the three rounds or be in the top six of the average.

Those talented ladies will be matched against the top 10 of the WPRA Breakaway World Standings to make up the field of 25.

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Contestant Hometown Taylor Munsell Alva, Oklahoma Josie Conner Iowa, Louisiana Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Stephenville, Texas Rylee George Oakdale, California Hali Williams Comanche, Texas Aspen Miller Oakdale, California Beau Peterson Council Grove, Kansas Joey Williams Volborg, Montana Danielle Lowman Gilbert, Arizona Gentry Goza Wittmann, Arizona Kirby Rawlinson Waller, Texas Justine Doka Fountain Hills, Arizona Jodan Jo Hollabaugh Springtown, Texas Suzanne Williams Standish, California Sarah Angelone Stephenville, Texas Shania Johnston Calera, Oklahoma Jacelyn Frost Randlett, Utah Ryland Lufkin Menan, Idaho Corley Callahan Cameron, Texas Braydee Bourdet Hollister, California Kirsten George Nacogdoches, Texas Kayse Mahoney Florence, Arizona Emilee Charlesworth Marathon, Texas Maddy Dearman Hope, New Mexico Cheyanne McCartney Kingston, Oklahoma

Semi-Finals Results

Round 1

1. Kirby Rawlinson/1.8/$3,969

2. Gentry Goza/1.88/$3,087

3. Danielle Lowman/1.95/$2,058

4. Jade Mitchell/1.95/$2,058

5. Martha Angelone/2.01/$1,323

6. Kimberly Williams/2.12/$882

7. Keylie Tatum/2.16/$735

8. Jackie Crawford/2.17/$588

Round 2

1. Justine Doka/1.77/$3,969

2. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh/1.79/$3,087

3. Suzanne Williams/1.98/$2,352

4. Ryland Lufkin/2.02/$1,543.50

5. Kinlie Brennise/2.02/$1,543.50

6. Anistyn Abel/2.03/$882

7. Amanda Terrell/2.06/$661.50

8. Danielle Lowman/2.06/$661.50

Round 3

1. Sarah Angelone/1.74/$3,969

2. Shania Johnston/1.75/$3,087

3. Jacelyn Frost/1.77/$2,352

4. Braylee Shepherd/1.79/$1,543.50

5. Emilee Charlesworth/1.79/$1,543.50

6. Kenzie Kelton/1.80/$882

7. Suzanne Williams/1.93/$735

8. Kayla Graham/1.96/$588

Average

1. Ryland Lufkin/6.41 on 3/$7,938

2. Corley Callahan/6.72 on 3/$6,174

3. Braydee Bourdet/6.84 on 3/$4,704

4. Kirsten George/7.00 on 3/$3,528

5. Kayse Mahoney/7.3 on 3/$2,646

6. Emilee Charlesworth/7.4 on 3/$1,617

7. Quealy Probst/7.4 on 3/$1,617

8. Quincy Sullivan/7.6 on 3/$1,176

The final 10 rounds will begin Thursday, December 18 at 6:30 pm at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The first three rounds will kick off on Thursday, three rounds on Friday evening, and the final four rounds on Saturday to determine who will be the champion.

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

All 10 rounds will pay:

1st $25,000

2nd $20,000

3rd $15,000

4th $10,000

5th $7,500

6th $5,000

The average will pay:

1st $60,000

2nd $40,000

3rd $30,000

4th $20,000

5th $15,000

6th $10,000

Due to the format of the roping, the top 10 ladies in the WPRA World Standings got an automatic advancement into the finals. Those ropers who were ranked 11 through 15 were automatically put into the semi-finals.

The only qualifier from the positions 11 through 15 was Suzanne Williams. The other four ladies will have to wait until the National Finals Breakaway Roping to compete for a large purse and it won't compare to what the ropers in Scottsdale are vying for.

With a total of $1 million on the line, fans can be assured that the ropers will be putting on quite a show.

