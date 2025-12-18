Kimes Ranch $1 Million Breakaway Starts in Scottsdale After EHV-1 Scare

The breakaway world suffered an upset after the WPRA World Finals when the EHV-1 and EHM outbreak occurred. No one was about to be more affected than the women of rodeo.

The next blow happened when the announcement that the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway would have to be postponed and then the final straw was the cancellation/rescheduling of the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR).

It seemed like the world of breakaway couldn't catch a break. Well, now it's time to pick up those pieces and get back to work and the first stop is in Scottsdale, Arizona for the best roping of the year.

Why the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Surpasses All

Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography

Ladies have arrived in Scottsdale, Arizona, to compete for the biggest paychecks offered in breakaway roping throughout the year. Barring no other roping, this is the one breakaway ropers want to be found.

After paying $500 at a qualifier throughout the year, those who have made the semi-finals then pay an additional $750 for their chance to be one of 15 who will face off with the top ten in the WPRA World Standing and rope for the substantial purse.

Just like at the National Finals Rodeo, the competitors will compete in 10 rounds but not everyone is guaranteed all ten calves.

Starting with 25, the ropers will compete in three go rounds on Thursday, December 18. They will come back for three more go rounds on Friday, December 19. The field will then be reduced to just the top 15 that will move on to compete in the final four rounds on Saturday, December 20.

That final cut will be made based on money won and average rankings over the first six rounds.

The Money That Makes It Worthwhile

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Without question, the Kimes roping pays better than any other roping. The ladies will back in the box and compete for a purse that nears what the contestants at the Wrangler National Finals compete for each night. Noting, though, that this is much different than what they will be competing for at the National Finals Breakaway Roping.

Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Roping go round payouts will be:

Placing Payout 1st $25,000 2nd $20,000 3rd $15,000 4th $10,000 5th $7,500 6th $5,000

Average payout:

Placing Payout 1st $60,000 2nd $40,000 3rd $30,000 4th $20,000 5th $15,000 6th $10,000

There are a total of 10 rounds each paying out $82,500 and the average paying a total of $175,000 brings the total payout to $1,000,000. To show the significance and the priority for the cowgirls, the NFBR will pay $6,196 per round and $16,913 to win the average.

How to Watch

Fans can tune in to watch all of the action at milliondollarbreakaway.com, or you can program your television to be on CBS Sports for the live broadcast each night, Thursday through Sunday, at 7 pm MST. There will also be a recap show on January 18, 2026, on CBS.

