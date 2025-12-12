Steer Wrestler’s Wife Is Stealing the Show at the NFR for All the Right Reasons

It feels like the NFR started just yesterday and now it is almost over. There is very little time left before the world champions will be crowned and one steer wrestler is trying to play spoiler as he came into the finals as the No.14 cowboy in the standings, Ty Erickson.

Erickson now finds himself No. 3 in the world, chasing only Will Lummus and Tucker Allen who entered the NFR as No. 1 and No. 2. This will be a true storybook ending if he can take home his second gold buckle after entering in nearly the bottom hole.

However, he isn't doing it alone, and it isn't just his hazer Matt Reeves (who is lining up his steers beautifully). His wife, Cierra, is back there each and every night helping out to make sure his equine partner is ready to go.

Ty's Support System

Ty Erickson | Nathan Meyer Photography

There is no secret to what helps someone succeed at this level and that is their support system. Those who are in the winners' circle time and time again have the best people standing in their corner, and it can come in a variety of different ways.

Sometimes it just takes an athlete having someone show up day in and day out, which is why there is an abundance of family in the stands at the Thomas & Mack, but Erickson's wife isn't up there. How come?

Well, Cierra is showing up every night, but she is outside taking care of Crush, the AQHA Horse of the Year, a horse that she trained herself. It starts well before Ty backs into the box as she makes sure he is warmed up and ready to go.

But the work isn't over after Ty's run, as preparing for the next round starts almost as immediately as his run is over. He is cooled down with his legs wrapped all while maintaining a stall which may seem small, but every detail matters and after two weeks in a confined space it is a lot of work.

Mind you, she is a mother of three and their latest child just arrived into this world in October. To say she is a superhero would be the understatement of the year.

Keeping a horse working at this level in any event is more work than most can comprehend unless they have done it themselves. Most hire help when at the NFR but not the Ericksons as there is no place she would rather be.

A Look at Ty's Finals

Round One: 4.2 seconds, second

Round Two: 3.9 seconds, second

Round Three: 3.5 seconds, first

Round Four: 5.0 seconds, sixth

Round Five: NT

Round Six: 3.5 seconds, first

Round Seven: 4.8 seconds, didn't place

Round Eight: 4.6 seconds, didn't place

Current Average Position: 29.5 on seven head, fifth place

Total NFR Earnings thus Far: $130,310

Current World Position: 3rd

