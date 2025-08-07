Top Cowboys Hold Their Ground in PRCA Timed Event World Standings
After a jam packed rodeo weekend, the world standings in men’s timed events have been updated for the first week of August. Cowboys competed from Idaho to Kansas, showing out in steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and team roping.
Tucker Allen holds the No. 1 spot in steer wrestling after a third place finish at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Colorado. Will Lummus is in the second spot, after tying Stetson Talbot for third at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Preston, Idaho.
Steer wrestler Jesse Brown is ranked No. 3, he tied for ninth at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Colorado. Rowdy Parrott is in fourth, after he tied for eleventh at the Mountain Valley Stampede. J.D. Struxness is in the fifth spot, he tied for eight at the Mountain Valley Stampede in Heber City, Utah.
Tie-down roping is neck and neck between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots between a pair of former world champions. Just $5,000 ahead is Riley Webb at No. 1 after placing in the bottom half of the top ten at the Mountain Valley Stampede, the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo, and the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo. Webb tied for fifth at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Idaho over the weekend.
Two-time world champion, Shad Mayfield, is No. 2 with just over $211,000 on the season. In the third spot is John Douch, with Brushton Minton now in fourth. He tied for third at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo. Rounding out the top five for tie-down roping is Riley Pruitt, and he placed sixth in Dodge City.
Team roping standings show RODEOHOUSTON champion, Derrick Begay in the lead for headers, Tanner Tomlinson in second, chasing his third NFR qualification. Dustin Egusquiza is in third. Ranked No. 4 is Tyler Wade, and No. 5 is Clay Smith.
For heelers in team roping, RODEOHOUSTON champion, Colter Todd is ranked No. 1, Levi Lord is No. 2, and Travis Graves is No. 3 in the world. Wesley Thorp holds the fourth spot, while Junior Nunes Nogueira is in fifth.
The world standings update weekly as the rodeo season continues, but this week’s will be a little different. The payout at Dodge City will be redone as the finals was canceled due to inclement weather. Rodeo on SI will update as soon as we know.