Tragedy Strikes in Rodeo World, 18-Year-Old Dies in Horse Accident
Ace Ashford, the 18-year-old son of Troy and Jamie Ashford was tragically killed on August 12 due to a horse related accident. Ashford was doing what he loved - day working, when the accident occurred.
Ace Patton Ashford was born on February 1, 2006 in Lott, Texas. He had just graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in Lott. As stated in his obituary, Ace loved the cowboy way of life and was the true definition of a hard-working country boy.
He came to love the cowboy way of life very naturally. Both of his parents compete in the rodeo arena and had promoted a well known stallion, Traffic Guy.
Talent runs deep in the family as Ace was the younger brother of National Finals Qualifier, Ross Ashford who is looking to make another appearance in Las Vegas this December.
Ace was set on the path to attend Hill College and had earned a scholarship to be a part of their rodeo team this fall. His hard work and dedication to his sport was apparent to everyone who knew him.
Ace and hs partner, Jade Philipp had won the 2023 Riata Buckle #10.5 junior roping and he had also taken home the championship at the 2024 Patriot #11.5 All Ages with heeler Ryder Davis.
The young talent will be extremely missed by those left here to cherish the memories. Over the last three years, Ace had shared many days and hours with his girlfriend, Sydney Boatright. They were inseparable and you can see the love between them in pictures .
Boatright made a very simple tribute, that was absolutely heartbreaking. "I love you forever ace patton," she wrote. Her profile picture changed to that of she and Ace in a hug.
According to his obituary, Ace left behind to cherish his memories his parents Troy and Jamie Ashford of Lott, sister Macy Ashford and fiancé Ryan Rule of Florida, brother Ross Ashford and wife Taylor of Stephenville, maternal grandmother Jo Alexander of Lott, maternal grandfather Richard McLaughlin and wife Susan of Oklahoma, paternal grandparents Steve and JoAnn Ashford of Belton, girlfriend Sydney Boatright of Liberty Hill, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The times spent with him will forever be cherished in the hearts of those whose lives he touched by his kindness and love.
His funeral service will be held at Ross-Lott High School on Saturday, August 17 at 10 a.m. The family will accept visitors at Rosebud-Lott High School on Friday, August 16 from 6 - 8 p.m. Ace will be buried in Carolina Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to the First Baptist Church Annex at 518 East Gassaway Street in Lott to share stories and food after the service.
In honor of Ace, a memorial scholarship fund has been created and donations can be given or mailed to Classic Bank in Rosebud. Ace Ashford Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Classic Bank, PO Box 475, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Our most heartfelt thoughts and sympathy go out to all of those that he touched with his incredible life.