Tragic Wreck Takes the Life of Talented Oklahoma Cowboy, Father and Friend
Prayers are being offered to an Oklahoma family after the unexpected loss of Checotah cowboy Baylor Butler.
In reports from KOCO News 5, a fatal car accident between two vehicles on the Muskogee Turnpike in eastern Oklahoma on March 24 in the early morning hours led to the loss of beloved family man, friend, and cowboy Baylor Butler along with another passenger Stevie Carter. The driver of the Fusion was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the driver of the F-450 was unharmed in the incident.
Proud father of two boys and husband of Brooke Butler, 31-year-old Baylor is described as a true friend that was always there when you needed him. He had passion for steer wrestling and loved OU Football. Baylor was most proud of his wife and his two sons.
National Finals Rodeo steer wrestler, Riley Duvall, shared on Butler's Facebook page, "My guy was a good one he was always up for anything, if his friends were going he was in. He was so proud to be a father and loved thoes boys like crazy. He will be missed by everyone."
A Go-Fund me account has been set up for the family to raise money for Brooke and their boys as they navigate through unimaginable times.
Rodeo on SI is sending their condolences and prayers to the family.