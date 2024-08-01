Trevor Brazile Still Making Dreams Come True, 'He Called Me a Cowboy!'
Some guys are just 'good guys' and Trevor Brazile surely fits into that category. He always has. He might not be in the spotlight near as much as he used to back when he ruled the arena, but he is still the 'King of Cowboys' for many fans.
In his 'retirement' he is still on the rodeo road, it just looks a lot different. He spent a week in Rock Springs, Wyo. watching and coaching his son who had qualified in the Team Roping event. As the week went on, you could hear competitors mentioning that they got to meet the 26-time World Champion, or that they saw him by the arena, or even one time "That's Trevor's truck" was overheard. He certainly is still the talk of the town.
He was't just sitting on the sidelines though. Just as he has done for most of his career, he made dreams come true that week, if it even just entailed a sighting. For one young, very talented athlete, it was a whole lot more than a sighting.
John Crimber who is certainly making a name for himself in the bull riding world lives in Texas - Decatur, Texas to be exact. In May, the phenomonal young talent won second at the Professional Bull Riders Eliminations Rounds during their World Finals Event. He went on throughout the PBR World Finals to ride two more bulls one for 88-points and one for an incredible 95-points to be the Reserve World Champion Bull Rider in the PBR at just 18 years old.
He had a beautiful buckle that he was proud of for his PBR accomplishments. That is, until someone stole it. That's right. Someone helped themselves to the cowboy's prized buckle. When Trevor Brazile heard the story, he knew just what to do.
As seen in a social media post by Ariat, one of Brazile's sponsors, he clearly says, "I had to take this one off because John Crimber got his stolen. I am going to tell him to wear this one until he wins his own tonight (at the high school finals)."
The excitement couldn't be contained by Crimber when presented with the "loaner" buckle. When Brazile asked him, "Will that work?" Crimber couldn't contain himself, "Oh yeah! That'll WORK!"
The exchange goes on and after Crimber dons the buckle, Brazile can be heard in the background stating that Crimber, "Even looks like a cowboy now."
"Trevor Brazile called me a COWBOY!" yelled Crimber.
Crimber didn't need Brazile to call him a cowboy to prove to the world his talent. Brazile didn't have to share his prized possession with the young talent. That's just the heart of rodeo people. That's just what they do. Maybe better said, that's what Trevor does.
In the midst of the exchange, Brazile can be heard telling Crimber, "Rodeo's tight." That's right, rodeo people are 'tight.'