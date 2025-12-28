California Circuit Finals Set To Crown Champions on New Year's Eve
The $56,000 added California Circuit Finals Rodeo will ring in the new year in Red Bluff, Calif., at the Pauline Davis Pavilion. Held December 29-31, the rodeo will determine another set of qualifiers for the 2026 NFR Open. Both the year-end and circuit finals average champions in each event will earn a qualification.
On New Year's Eve, competitors and fans alike can attend an After Party following the rodeo performance, featuring live music by Justin Lawrence.
Bareback Riding
Although R.C. Landingham fell just short of qualifying (No. 16) for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), he has the lead in the circuit standings by roughly $3,000. Jacek Frost is not far behind, fresh off his first NFR qualification. Landingham and Frost finished 1-2 in the average at the 2024 California Circuit Finals Rodeo.
Steer Wrestling
Grant Peterson currently leads the way by just over $2,000. Darcy Kersh sits No. 2 going into the circuit finals. The freshly crowned 2025 World Champion Steer Wrestler, Tucker Allen, is No. 3 and cannot be counted out of the fight. He made a clean sweep in Las Vegas, claiming the gold buckle and the average.
Team Roping - Header
Blake Hirdes holds down the top spot by $2,000 over No. 2 cowboy, Cutter Machado. Hirdes and Brushton Minton (tie-down roping) are in contention for the All-Around Cowboy title.
Team Roping - Heeler
Jake Edwards is the No. 1 man in the heeling and he has a roughly $4,000 lead over Dalton Pearce, the No. 2 cowboy.
Tie-Down Roping
A pair of 2025 NFR qualifiers, Brushton Minton and Tom Crouse, sit atop the leaderboard, separated by less than $300. This is set to be the tightest race of the rodeo. Minton was the 2024 California Circuit Finals Rodeo Average Champion.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Lefty Holman is also fresh off the 2025 NFR and he has the lead by over $10,000. Holman is the reigning California Circuit Champion. Reed Neely is No. 2 in the standings and he won the 2024 California Circuit Finals Rodeo Average.
Barrel Racing
Coming off an incredible first NFR, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell has the biggest lead of any event. By over $14,000, she is currently No. 1. Just last year, she claimed the average win at the California Circuit Finals Rodeo.
Bull Riding
Hometown cowboy Colby Demo has a $2,000 lead over Kyle Eaton and it will likely be a battle between these two bull riders for the title.
