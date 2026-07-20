California Rodeo Salinas Championships Fueled by Incredible Comebacks

The Salinas Sports Complex seemed the place to be for many previous NFR qualifiers on their 2026 comeback tours. From the bareback riding to the barrel racing and every event in between, athletes gave it their all to win the 2026 California Rodeo Salinas title.

Bareback Riding

Midway through 2025, Leighton Berry put his season on hold due to the need for hip surgery. Now back in action, Berry is pursuing his fifth NFR qualification, and a win at California Rodeo Salinas is sure to help those efforts.

Berry secured his Salinas win after spurring Four Star Rodeo's Deep Springs for a huge 90.5-point ride in the finals, bringing his average to 175 points.

Steer Wrestling

Stan Branco was the best steer wrestler at Salinas after three rounds of competition. He started his weekend off with his fastest time of the rodeo in Round 1 with a 7.2-second run. Branco then capped it off by winning the average with a 23.2 on three steers.

Team Roping

In the team roping, it was the Graham brothers who took home the Salinas title. After placing second in Round 4 and staying consistent across five rounds, Dawson and Dillon clinched the average title with a total of 44.1 seconds.

Breakaway Roping

Four-time NFBR qualifier Josie Conner won her first Rodeo Salinas championship after roping her three calves in 12.7 seconds. Conner won the finals with a 3.9-second run, launching her to the top of the average on Baybe Bullet, aka "Baybe", the 2022 Nutrena Horse of the Year.

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Saddle Bronc Riding

The saddle bronc riding was a tight race for the title, but after the dust settled, it was Darcy Radel with 173 points on two broncs that won the rodeo. Radel's 87.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Monster secured his place in the average just half a point above Kolby Wanchuk.

Tie-Down Roping

One of the biggest comeback stories of the year is that of the one and only Shad Mayfield. After undergoing hip surgery in December, Mayfield made his debut for the 2026 season at Reno in June, and he hasn't slowed down since.

With a win in both the finals and the average, Mayfield won his first Salinas title with 30.3 seconds and is looking to make the most of the remainder of the 2026 season.

Barrel Racing

Tricia Aldridge | Fernando Sam-Sin

After facing a hock fracture back in February, Adios Pantalones returned to rodeo action in June. Adios and his jockey, Trisha Aldridge, won Salinas after running a 15.98 in the finals to win the round and clinch the average with 64.40 seconds across four runs.

Bull Riding

TJ Gray took Salinas by storm, winning both rounds of the bull riding and inevitably the average. Gray's highest score of the weekend on Four Star Rodeo's Stranger Danger split the win with Jace Trosclair in Round 1 with 89.5 points.

In the finals, Gray was one of three cowboys to cover his bull, winning the round with an 87.5 on Four Star Rodeo's Chuck's Boy, bringing his total to 177 points for the weekend.