Tune In for Exciting Final Round of 2025 Road to the Horse World Championship
Road to the Horse (RTTH) is a unique event, where some of the top trainers in the world compete over three days to train an unhandled colt. For the 2025 RTTH, there are three "Championship Competitors" and one "Wild Card" competing for the World Championship of Colt Starting.
Championship Competitors
Vicki Wilson is a New Zealand equestrian. A show jumping rider, Wilson has competed in the World Cup level (1.60m) and continues to breed and train that caliber of horses. In 2017 and 2018, she earned World Champion titles at Road to the Horse.
Known in the Southern Hemisphere for her incredible bareback and bridleless demonstrations, Wilson is a fearless horsewoman who inspires confidence in her young mounts. With a focus on well-rounded, happy horses, you will likely hear Wilson mention "curiosity" in her discussions of training.
Another international competitor, Tik Maynard has built his equestrian career in three-day eventing. With a love for training horses, Maynard has won the freestyle at the Thoroughbred Makeover two times (2015, 2018). An online instructor for The Horseman's University and the Noelle Floyd Equestrian Masterclass, Maynard is a resource for publications and podcasts.
After watching RTTH for years, Maynard competed at his first competition in 2024. He earned the title of World Champion at that event and returns as the defending champion in 2025.
Born and raised in North Dakota, Phil Haugen has spent his entire life honing his craft. A PRCA cowboy, Haugen has qualified for the Badlands Circuit Finals and Prairie Circuit Finals. In 1989, he earned one of the most coveted awards in rodeo, the Linderman Award. Competing in rough stock (saddle bronc riding) and timed (calf roping and team roping) events, Haugen was an all-around cowboy on both ends of the arena.
Haugen now puts on a phenomenal series of clinics based on his philosophy of "training through understanding," focusing on feel, timing, and balance. Not afraid to take his time with a horse, Haugen combines a soft-spoken and unhurried cowboy mentality with horsemanship based on communication. Haugen has started and worked with many of the best horses and riders in the rodeo world.
Wild Card
From a group of four fabulous international competitors in the Wild Card Round, Buster McLaury earned the top spot and moved on to the World Championship Round. A West Texas cowboy, McLaury met Ray Hunt in 1985. McLaury developed under Hunt's mentorship, as well as that of Tom Dorrance.
McLaury has spent most of his life working on large ranches. His reputation for working with horses grew and in 1999, he started a custom colt starting business. Working with his wife, Sheryl, and their crew, he would travel to ranches and start groups of colts from 20-70 head. He continues to host horsemanship camps and clinics, as well as his colt starting operation in Paducah, Texas.
The Horses
These four competitors now have the challenge of working with an unhandled colt in front of a large crowd. The incredible group of young horses this year are sired by great stallions such as Bamacat and Metallic Cattack. Coming from the historic and famed Pitchfork Ranch, these young horses come from one of the best programs in the United States.
The Judging
Things the judges will be taking into consideration include: round pen, rail work, obstacles and freestyle, and overall riding. Competitors are allowed to have a pen wrangler, saddle horse, and various equipment throughout the process, but typically with time limits. Forward motion, softness, and overall horsemanship are considered in the judging.
Buster McLaury has already won a slew of prizes, as well as $5,000 cash, for the Wild Card Championship. For the World Championship of Road to the Horse, a $75,000 cash prize, buckle, and trophy saddle will be given.
Where to Watch
Be sure to catch the final round of competition on RideTV on Sunday, March 30, at 12 PM EST, which can be found free on PlutoTV, as well as YouTube. All previous rounds can also be watched here.