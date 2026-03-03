February Wraps Up With Coast-to-Coast Professional Rodeo Action

As winter begins to turn to spring, the month of February closed with professional rodeos in southern states on both coasts. From Florida to California, circuit rodeos are picking up in 2026.

Rodeo Grand Island - Grand Island, Neb.

Thayne Elshere is following in the steps of some of the toughest athletes in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) right now. A dual-event rough stock cowboy, Elshere is making himself an All-Around Cowboy contender.

Fresh off a great season in 2025 in the Badlands Circuit, he recently claimed the win at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Rookie Rally. In Grand Island, he tied for the win in the saddle bronc riding with Dane McPhail. He banked $1,592 for an 83.5-point ride on Sutton Rodeos' Pickle Juice.

Jeff Bertus capitalized in the bull riding, with the only qualified ride of the rodeo, scoring 86 points on Sutton Rodeos' The Dark Knight. The ride banked him an impresive $6,781.

Riverside County Pro Rodeo - Indio, Calif.

With many rodeo athletes wintering in Arizona, it was a short trip to Indio, Calif., for the Riverside County Pro Rodeo.

An 80-point ride on All In Pro Rodeos' Applesaurus was enough to earn the saddle bronc riding win for Arizona cowboy, Slade Keith. Barrel racer Allison Vankoll took a commanding lead in the barrel racing, where she claimed the win by three-tenths of a second.

King City Stampede - King City, Calif.

Two-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier and California Circuit cowboy Stan Branco claimed his first pro rodeo win of 2026 in the steer wrestling, with a 4.5-second run. Breakaway roper Kaidyn Holland earned the win and $1,690 with her 2.1-second run.

Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo - Davie, Fla.

A staple for Southeastern Circuit competitors, the Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo saw several competitors take wins by huge margins.

Eli Troyer topped the steer wrestling by nearly one-half second, claiming the win with a 3.9-second run. Chris McCuistion won the tie-down roping by a full second, clocking in at 8.7 seconds. In the barrel racing, Haley Bechard's 14.65-second run earned the top spot by two-tenths of a second.

Bull rider Rooster McKeeman tied for fifth, but added to his weekend with a win at the Wide Open Pro Rodeo in Ft. Pierce, Fla. Fellow bull rider, Ernie Courson Jr., earned checks at both rodeos as well, finishing fourth in Davie and third in Ft. Pierce.