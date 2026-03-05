PRCA and Cedar Gap Wealth Make History With First X-treme Bulldogging Finals

Cedar Gap Wealth Management and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) are making history hosting the first-ever PRCA-sanctioned X-treme Bulldogging Finals. The event will be the largest stand-alone steer wrestling event ever offered to the big man's event.

On March 29, 40 of the best steer wrestlers will compete in the Taylor Telecom Arena in Abilene, Texas for the $100,000 payout. The Top 20 steer wrestlers from 2025 PRCA World Standings, the top 10 based on 2026 PRCA World Standings, and the top 10 from the qualifying event will be invited to the inaugural event.

The qualifier will be open to all PRCA card and permit holders in Abilene, Texas on March 27. Contestants will compete in two go-rounds, with a top-15 finals. The qualifier itself has an additional $10,000 added.

X-treme Bulldogging

Money won at both events will count toward 2026 world and rookie standings for the PRCA.

After sponsoring many PRCA steer wrestlers, Michael Hulls of Cedar Gap Wealth Management started kicking around the idea of holding an event similar to the X-treme Bulls or Broncs for the steer wrestlers. Sitting at a diner, Hulls put the broad details on a napkin, and the event just grew from there.

The next step was getting the PRCA to approve the money to count for world standings and he explained that the process was pretty painless. From there, the biggest concern was selecting a date that worked for all the contestants.

Because Hull was located in Abilene, Texas he, "Really wanted to have it here in Abilene." It worked out perfectly to have it the Sunday after the final round of the Austin, Texas rodeo, Saturday night.

The cowboys could compete for the $100k payout on Sunday, and then the following Monday and Tuesday, the slack for the PRCA rodeo in San Angelo begins. They were able to capitalize on most of the cowboys being in the area for these rodeos, making picking March 29 as the "perfect date".

With the help of the PRCA Steer Wrestling Director, Riley Duvall, other veteran bulldoggers like Clayton Hass, Dakota Eldridge, Jesse Brown, and even involving the "up and comers" like Walt Arnold, they came up with a format and what the event would play out like.

Hull was excited to be including the Texas High School Rodeo Association. They will provide some labor for the event, and Saturday night, the 28th, they are hosting a Calcutta to benefit the association.

Hull explained, "We are excited to put our name on this event as the presenting sponsor. We hope the X-treme Bulldogging takes off and more events are hosted throughout the year. We want to tie it into this event every year in the finals, the goal is to make it more than a one-time deal. We want to build upon it and add different locations that qualify you for the final X-treme Bulldogging.”

The event will host autograph sessions, calcuttas, and a live broadcast, hoping to bring in the fans for the historic event.

"Selling seats will only help us continue to grow the event and spread the interest,” Hull explained.

As the PRCA and Cedar Gap Wealth Management are set to make history in steer wrestling, this will also be a great jump for the industry as a whole.

Rodeo fans, make your way to Abilene the last weekend in March and be a part of history-breaking payouts and a full weekend of beef-slinging fun as the top bulldoggers in the world gather to compete for over $100k in prize money.