Turning the Thomas & Mack Gold To Help Childhood Cancer During NFR

War Bonnet Hats not only makes quality hats for cowboys to wear into their battles in the arena, they are also helping children battle pediatric cancer one cowboy hat at a time.

The Park City, Utah, hatters are a custom top-notch hat company that has been keeping cowboys and ranchers in quality hats for nearly a decade. Their hats are “High Quality, designed to last and crafted with care, using only the finest materials”.

What does a cowboy hat have to do with childhood cancer? War Bonnet Hats have created a signature “Golden Giveback Hat” that gives 50% of the revenue back to the Golden Circle of Champions foundation.

War Bonnet also has athletes who will wear these hats in the Thomas and Mack during the third round of the NFR, representing the foundation. Each hat has the names of the cowboy and the child they are wearing the hat in honor of inside the custom hat. Afterward, the hat is given to the kids to remind them to remain strong and that they have an army of cowboys behind them throughout their battle.

Tina Tonascia, the founder of The Golden Circle of Champions, says their event is "Hard to put into words, but for these kids it is life changing."

She told Rodeo On SI a story of an 11-year-old boy from a past year's Golden Circle program who wrote in a thank you letter that, "This was the best time of my life." He hung the hat and shirts above his bed so every day he can remember to keep up his fight and be strong like his mentor, the cowboy. He even wrote, "For the first time, I am happy I have cancer."

"Happy he had cancer," the rawness of these words coming from a child hit deep. The depth those words have, and the emotions they bring, tear at your heartstrings. How can one sentence have so much pain and beauty in it all at once?

Other past Golden Circle kids still receive Christmas cards and stay in touch with their mentors.

"The cowboys and cowgirls make such an impact and difference with these children. They impact their lives forever and give them all so much courage and strength," Tina said.

There is no way of explaining the ambience during the Gold Circle of Champions event. The PRCA, cowboys, and cowgirls display amazing strength and empathy each year for these children and their families. Since 2018, they have partnered with the PRCA to bring kids to the NFR to experience the town, the rodeo, meet-and-greets, and so much more.

The Golden Circle of Champions calls California home, yet they work with over 50 rodeos all over the country to bring children to their events and introduce to the rodeo lifestyle.

This year at the National Finals, 5-time NFR qualifier Mason Clements, 2024 Bareback Riding World Champion Dean Thompson, and bull rider Haze Wright will be wearing the Golden Giveback Hats.

You will also see a group of beautiful ladies representing the foundation wearing these beautiful golden hats. Keep your eyes out for the Golden Giveback hats on Saturday night, December 6.

The Golden Circle of Champions helps children and their families while they are battling their darkest path through pediatric cancer. The initiative is to honor the children fighting this terrible disease through rodeo events.

They founded the Golden Circle of Champions in 2016, and each year the movement grows, helping raise awareness for the program and the families that it donates to.

The families get to experience the industry with events like dining with rodeo champions, receiving special gifts and participating in meet and greets.

This year, there are 25 golden kids being supported through the cause.

Every Golden Giveback hat sold now through the end of December will go to the 25 kids for this year's Golden Circle of Champions. But that’s not all, War Bonnet Hats continues to donate to charity from hat proceeds. Every month a new child, or family is promoted through the program.

War Bonnet Hats told us, “Making a difference in the industry is very important for the company. We are fighting this fight with these kids.”

Every year at the National Finals Rodeo there is a designated night where the arena turns gold. There is a sea of gold from contestants, rodeo personnel, and rodeo fans.

The official NFR Experience explains, “The Golden Night is a special event during the NFR held at the Thomas & Mack Center. It is dedicated to honoring the Golden Circle of Champions’ families and raising awareness of pediatric cancer.”

War Bonnet Hats are hoping all rodeo fans help them honor these kids and help them turn the Thomas & Mack gold at least for one night.

All War Bonnet hats are made in the USA and War Bonnet stands on being, “A place to hang your hat on.” The unique and hand-crafted hats are among the top cowboy hats in the industry and represent the true American dream where, “A handshake is your word” and representing the western industry with style and quality is of the upmost importance.

