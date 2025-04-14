Two-Time World Champions Now Two-Time Bob Feist Invitational Champions
It is not a surprise to see team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira headlining results. The talented duo had impressive resumes prior to matching up, but they have been absolutely incredible together. This year marks a decade of their partnership, with a one year break in 2020. The two-time (2021, 2022) PRCA World Champions have made multiple National Finals Rodeo appearances since 2016.
Most recently, Driggers and Nogueira took a historical win at "The Feist." The duo walked away $154,000 richer and with their second consecutive Bob Feist Invitational Championship. Winning the short go with a 6.24-second run, the team topped the six-head aggregate at 41.48 seconds. This is also the second-fastest aggregate time in BFI history.
The aggregate record belongs to the legendary team of Trevor Brazile and Patrick Smith with 40.54 seconds in 2013. Only three teams have won back-to-back titles at this prestigious event (Charles Pogue and Britt Bockius, Speed Williams and Rich Skelton, and Kory Koontz, once with Rube Woolsey and once with Matt Tyler).
The win for Driggers and Nogueira was extra sweet, as 2025 has been a little tough for the pair. Rodeo is known to be a "fickle mistress" and it can test the mental fortitude of even the most seasoned competitors. Driggers earned a huge win at the Lone Star Shootout with Nicky Northcott last week and has had success with other partners, but he and Nogueira were struggling to hit their stride this season. Coming into the BFI, the duo had no jackpot money won so far in 2025 and were both ranked no. 20 in their respective World Standings for the PRCA, at $19,909.
After a trying winter, their hard work to battle their way back to the top paid off in a huge way, with them splitting the $150,000 payday for The Feist. The excitement at the Lazy E was palpable after the duo roped their final steer and threw their hands in the air in the arena, knowing their dry streak had been broken.
It has truly been a roller coaster as of late for Driggers, who had lent his good gelding, Tia B French to Marcus Theriot at the event. Theriot was coming back in the top position in the finals of Rodeo Austin the same day as the Feist, so Driggers offered him a mount. In the second round, a freak accident occurred and the horse fell coming out of the box. As of the most recent update, his prognosis is still unknown.
For The Feist, Driggers was aboard Cowboy Sangria, raised by Myers Performance Horses. By Cowboys Cartel and out of Smooth Red Wine by A Smooth Guy and out of Hot Brandi N Wine by Hot Colours, the gelding has three of Myers cornerstone stallions on his papers and showcases everything their program strives for. Brenten Hall typically rodeos on the horse, owned by his sister in law, Brooke Howell-Curuchet, but Hall was also competing in the finals of Rodeo Austin. Nogueira was aboard his trusty gelding, Smokin Copper King, the same horse he won it on in 2024.