Unimaginable Tragedy Turns San Antonio Rodeo Arena Pink

Sometimes there just are no words. This is one of those times. No matter how long you wait for the “right” words to come to you, there just are none.

The rodeo industry was shocked this week by the sudden loss of 3-year-old Oaklynn Rae Domer in a tragic accident. Precious Oaklynn was the daughter of 2024 World Champion Breakaway Roper Kelsie Domer and husband Ryan. It is one of those things that, as a parent, you can’t fathom, and you never want to.

In the moments when people heard the news, their world stopped turning. Things became less important, priorities became clearer, and well, the silence was deafening.

Contestants Come Together to Show Support

While the world seems to stop in the moment, in reality, life moves on. The performances at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo continued.

Oaklynn Rae Domer was tragically lost on Thursday, February 19. As the world went on, the women of the WPRA were heavy with grief. In true cowgirl fashion, they still showed up the very next day and expressed not only their grief but also their support.

From the sidelines, it was easy to see the overwhelming grief on their faces as the camera zoomed in. It was also easy to see that they were wearing pink, in one way or another to both honor little Oaklynn, but also to show their support for Kelsie and Ryan.

Sometimes words can’t be found, and for so many of us who are hurting, they have been incredibly difficult. There’s nothing that can be said, but in that same thought, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh found the perfect ones in her interview for winning the round at San Antonio.

“Oaklynn Domer was an amazing little girl. She was the light of everybody’s life. Her mom is a champion breakaway roper, and Oaklynn’s a champion in Heaven now. We don’t have the answers, but we’re trusting God with this. He’s got an amazing angel up there. This one was for Oakie.”

Our hearts are broken, and as more words come, Rodeo On SI will pass along the information on Oaklynn, her obituary, and how to help the family. Nothing any of us do can ever bring her back or ease her parents’ grief, but being there and showing up, if even by wearing pink to show them we will never forget and we are thinking of them helps to ease their broken hearts.

Kelsie and Ryan, the whole industry stands with you.