The 81st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo paid out over $93,000 in Yuma, Ariz., during Valentine's Day weekend. The weather was warm and the competition was hot in the Turquoise Circuit with several locals doing well in the final standings.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

Bareback Riding

Turquoise Circuit cowboy, Evan Betony, rode Honeycutt Rodeo's No Bueno to an 86-point score and claimed the win. Betony has claimed the circuit championship multiple times throughout his career and has once again taken the lead in the 2026 standings.

Betony finished the 2025 season as the Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) Reserve Champion Bareback Rider and is riding that momentum into the new year. The 26-year-old from Tonalea, Ariz., is a dual-event roughstock cowboy, riding bulls, as well as bareback horses.

Steer Wrestling

Minot, N.D., steer wrestler Seth Peterson has broken into the top 10 in the World Standings. He is now No. 9, with $13,500 in season earnings. He claimed the win in Yuma with a 4.4-second run for $2,017 and jumped to the lead in the 2026 Turquoise Circuit standings.

Team Roping

Northern cowboys, Ty Vaile and Tyce McLeod, claimed $3,180 each for the team roping win with a 4.4-second run. Vaile, of Babb, Mont., is finding great success in Arizona. He won the Helzapoppin in Buckeye, Ariz., two weeks prior to Yuma with Manny Flores.

Saddle Bronc Riding

19-year-old Clay Greenslade topped the saddle bronc riding with an 85.5-point ride on Salt River Rodeo's Band Of Angels. The win marked Greenslade's first PRORODEO career victory and was worth $1,957.

Tie-Down Roping

Another Turquoise Circuit leader, Quint Bell, topped the tie-down roping. The 26-year-old from Paradise Valley, Nev., earned his first win of 2026 with an 8.4-second run, worth $2,292.

Barrel Racing

Grimes and Showie | Kathy Grime

Kathy Grimes banked $2,546 aboard the highest-earning futurity horse of 2026 for the barrel racing win in Yuma. Grimes and KG Just Money ("Showie") took a commanding lead with their 17.23-second run, topping the field by over three-tenths of a second.

Just nine years ago, Grimes rode Showie's dam, KG JusticeWeExpected to a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification. Sired by PC Frenchmans Hayday, Showie is the product of two bloodlines proven to excel on the biggest stages in rodeo. Will we see the young buckskin follow in his mother's footsteps and run down the alley of the Thomas and Mack?

Breakaway Roping

With the only sub-two-second run of the rodeo, Kadin Jodie claimed a huge victory in Yuma. Her speedy 1.9 took the win for $2,205.

Bull Riding

Hailing from Sundre, Alberta, 18-year-old Glen Erickson claimed his first career win in the bull riding. With an 85-point ride on Honeycutt Rodeo's Unapologetic, Erickson earned the $1,885 victory.

All-Around Cowboy

Erich Rogers has nearly $2.5 million in PRORODEO earnings, a World Championship, an NFR Average title, and 13 NFR qualifications to his name. Rogers of Round Rock, Ariz., earned the All-Around Cowboy win in Yuma, where he competed in team roping and steer roping.