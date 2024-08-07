Vegas Lights Look Bright for Oregon Cowboy on Quest to First WNFR
Oregon bull rider, T.J. Grey is set to qualify for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. this December. Grey purchased his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) card in 2020. In 2023 Grey finished 22nd in the standings with around $93,000 won. He was set to qualify for the WNFR last year, but an injury sidelined the at the time 22-year-old cowboy.
Grey started riding sheep at age two, moving on to calves at age five, and up the ranks from there.
Started by their father, Grey and his older brother became competitive bull riders at a very young age. Following in his big brother's footsteps, T.J. rode bulls in the Jr Bull Rider Association prior to Jr. High and High School rodeo.
Grey expressed that his brother was one of his biggest inspirations and he always looked up to him as an athlete and rodeo cowboy. The day Grey's birth certificate would allow, he purchased his PRCA permit and has not looked back from there.
"I knew from a very young age I am built of World Champion material, and that bull riding is what I wanted to do with my life" Grey explains. There have been many mentors and people behind him and that, "It takes a village to make this happen".
From the beginning he has had an amazing support system from his family, parents, brother, and his girlfriend. His girlfriend has even jumped in and traveled with him some after both his traveling partners were sidelined to injuries leaving Grey alone on the road.
At age 14 Grey explain he had a set back that nearly caused him to quit. "In my freshman year I honestly just sucked and was ready to quit" Grey told me. But after doing some reading, research, and resetting his mindset Grey pushed on and it is a good thing he did.
Grey has had some amazing career wins in 2024 that have him currently ranked at number 6 in the bull riding world standings with $135,104 won.
T.J. says, "The St Paul win is close to my heart being so close to home". Grey rode Smith Pro Rodeos' Bull, No Doze, for 90 points in Cheyenne during the final round of the "Daddy of Em' All" solidifying the Cheyenne Frontier Days Championship. T.J. said he is now, "Living my dream" as a professional bull rider. PRCA Bull Riding Standings.
Though Grey states that riding 10 bulls in Vegas is something to get excited for, he plans to experience the next few months rodeos to their fullest and take in every experience from it he can. He will be headed to the Northwest to compete the final few months left in the regular rodeo season with hopes to continue to climb the standings.
In the past due to injuries, Grey has not been healthy enough to compete during the months of July and August, making this a summer of first and new experiences Grey plans to enjoy.
Grey admits, "My success and my relationship with God go hand in hand."
When traveling Grey will listen to a good book, sports psychology, and good old western music. Though he does not have any superstitions, his pre-game consists of A LOT of stretching to the point the other bull riders will pick on him about his intense stretching sessions.
Rodeo on SI asked Grey his approach to success in rodeo. Grey explained, "I don't set goals. When I would set goals or timelines, I found it to be more of a battle." An athlete can easily set the wrong goals which can intern discourage or breed disappointment when the "plan" is not going accordingly.
Grey continues, "I already know what I am capable of and I live like a world champ, so I am doing stuff every day to become a world champ." Making a very interesting point Grey said, "Goals take the reason I am out here doing this away. I do it because I love it and I am driven for reasons beyond the goals".
Grey says he never compares himself to other competitors and focuses on running his own race.