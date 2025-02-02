Veteran Rodeo Athletes Battle in Bracket 5 for a Chance at FWSSR Championship
A sigh of relief for some and a sigh of disappointment for others, as the semi-finals qualifiers from Bracket 5 have been determined. In the tournament-style rodeo at the Fort Worth Stock Show, we saw multiple former NFR qualifiers and World Champions battling their way back to victory. We also saw the rise of the young guns, with some rodeo athletes earning their biggest career wins thus far.
Quick reminder on how this particular rodeo works: The top two money earners in each bracket in each event automatically move on to the semi-finals. The third place athlete earns a seat in the Wild Card round, where they will compete one more time for a shot at the semi-finals. All hope is not lost for the no. 4-8 places in each bracket, as they will also be put into a "pool" and could still earn a spot in the Wild Card, as well.
Bareback Riding
It was an electric bracket of bareback riding, with multiple rides scoring 90 or more points. Tilden Hooper is chasing another trip to the National Finals Rodeo, making back-to-back 90-point rides. They earned him the win in Round 1 and second place in Round 2. Jacek Frost championed consistency, placing in both rounds to earn a set alongside Hooper in the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Tilden Hooper, 90 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Risky Business, $2,300; 2. Jacek Frost, 87.5, $1,800; 3. Richmond Champion, 87, $1,400; 4. Cooper Filipek, 85.5, $1,000; 5. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Clayton Biglow, 85, $125 each; 7. Colton Clemens, 83, $125; 8. Kashton Ford, 82.5, $125
Second round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 90.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s Boot Barn’s Nightcrawler, $2,300; 2. Tilden Hooper, 90, $1,800; 3. (tie) Jacek Frost and Richmond Champion, 88, $1,200 each; 5. (tie) Colton Clemens and Kashton Ford, 86, $125 each; 7. R.C. Landingham, 85, $125; 8. Cooper Filipek, 81, $125
Advancing: 1. Tilden Hooper, $4,100; 2. Jacek Frost, $3,000
Wildcard: Richmond Champion, $2,600
Steer Wrestling
Riley Duvall and Trisyn Kalawaia went 1-2 in both rounds, flip-flopping positions in each round. The two tied in money won, to return to the semi-finals. They even won the rounds with identical times, coincidentally.
First round: 1. Riley Duvall, 3.8 seconds, $2,375; 2. Trisyn Kalawaia, 4.2, $1,875; 3. Talon Roseland, 4.6, $1,475; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 7.6, $1,075; 5. Denell Henderson, 13.1, $200; no other qualified runs
Second round: 1. Trisyn Kalawaia, 3.8 seconds, $2,375; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.7, $1,875; 3. Denell Henderson, 6.0, $1,475; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 9.1, $1,075; 5. Stephen Culling, $200; no other qualified runs
Advancing: 1. (tie) Trisyn Kalawaia and Riley Duvall, $4,250 each
Wildcard: Ryan Shuckburgh, $2,150
Team Roping
At just 18-years-old, Tyler Tryan, and 19-year-old Denton Dunning, proved their talent on the big stage in Fort Worth. Winning Round 1 with a speedy 3.9-second run and placing third in Round 2, they won their bracket. A new team for 2025, but made up of two NFR qualifiers, Andrew Ward and Jake Long won Round 2 with a 3.7-second run to earn their shot alongside them.
First round: 1. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 3.9 seconds, $2,300; 2. Cory Kidd V/Dustin Davis, 4.6, $1,800; 3. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, 4.7, $1,400; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 5.2, $1,000; 5. Kash Bonnett/Denim Ross, 5.6, $125; 6. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 9.8, $125; 7. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 10.4, $125; 8. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 18.0, $125
Second round: 1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 3.7 seconds, $2,342 each; 2. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 4.2, $1,842; 3. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 4.5, $1,442; 4. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, 5.8, $1,042; 5. Kash Bonnett/Denim Ross, 14.1, $167; 6. Cory Kidd V/Dustin Davis, 19.5, $167; no other qualified runs
Advancing: 1. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, $3,742 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, $2,467
Wildcard: Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, $2,442
Saddle Bronc Riding
The youngest of the Wright brothers in the PRCA, Statler Wright could not be beat in Bracket 5. Tying for the win in Round 1 and winning Round 2, he easily earned his spot in the semi-finals. Another young gun, Gus Gaillard, is just 21-years-old and tied Wright in Round 1 and placed second in Round 2 to also punch his ticket to the semis.
First round: 1. (tie) Statler Wright, on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Angel Warrior and Gus Gaillard, on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Bell Prize, 84.5 points, $2,125 each; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 84, $1,475; 4. Chris Williams, 83, $1,075; 5. Weston Patterson, 81.5, $200; no other qualified rides
Second round: 1. Statler Wright, 87 points on Calgary Stampede’s Zorta Proud, $2,318; 2. (tie) Weston Patterson and Gus Gaillard, 85, $1,618 each; 4. Ryder Wright, 83.5, $1,018; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 82.5, $143; 6. (tie) Chris Williams and Cort Scheer, 80, $143 each; no other qualified rides
Advancing: 1. Statler Wright, $4,443; 2. Gus Gaillard, $3,743
Wildcard: Weston Patterson, $1,818
Tie Down Roping
Brushton Minton has continued to build momentum as of late and has carried it into Fort Worth. Winning Round 1 and placing second in Round 2, he took a commanding lead of the bracket to return to the semi-finals. Minton is clearly chasing another NFR qualification. Kyle Lucas placed in both rounds, to also secure his position in the semis.
First round: 1. Brushton Minton, 8.2 seconds, $2,318; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.8, $1,818; 3. Riley Pruitt, 9.0, $1,418; 4. Marty Yates, 9.5, $1,018; 5. Bo Pickett, 11.0, $143; 6. Tate Thomas, 12.3, $143; 7. Logan Bird, 14.7, $143; no other qualified runs
Second round: 1. Logan Bird, 9.2 seconds, $2,375; 2. Brushton Minton, 9.7, $1,875; 3. Kyle Lucas, 9.9, $1,475; 4. Bryce Derrer, 11.0, $1,075; 5. Riley Pruitt, 12.0, $200; no other qualified runs
Advancing: 1. Brushton Minton, $4,193; 2. Kyle Lucas, $3,293
Wildcard: Logan Bird, $2,518
Barrel Racing
It was a fun round of barrel racing, as we watched Jordon Briggs and her World Champion mount, Famous Lil Jet "Rollo," take the bracket win. The duo battled hard last summer and narrowly missed qualifying for the NFR, after an injury had Rollo sitting out a good portion of the season. Shelley Morgan was aboard Bucky Wonder Horse, "Bee." The young mare has been gaining rodeo experience with Morgan and excelled in Fort Worth.
First round:1. Jordon Briggs, 16.30 seconds, $2,318; 2. Shelley Morgan, 16.46, $1,818; 3. Lindsay Sears, 16.66, $1,418; 4. Jamie Olsen, 16.71, $1,018; 5. Lexie Goss, 17.13, $143; 6. Abby Phillips, 21.34, $143; 7. Tillar King, 22.27, $143; no other qualified runs
Second round:1. Helen Nowosad, 16.26 seconds, $2,300; 2. Abby Phillips, 16.30, $1,800; 3. Shelley Morgan, 16.36, $1,400; 4. Jordon Briggs, 16.42, $1,000; 5. Tillar King, 16.67, $125; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.11, $125; 7. Jamie Olsen, 21.31, $125; 8. Lindsay Sears, 21.63, $125
Advancing: 1. Jordon Briggs, $3,318; 2. Shelley Morgan, $3,218
Wildcard: Helen Nowosad, $2,300
Breakaway Roping
It was another lightning fast round in the breakaway. Maddy Deerman earned a round win and another round placing to clinch her spot in the semis. Bailey Bates won Round 2 to join her.
First round: 1. Maddy Deerman, 1.9 seconds, $2,318; 2. Sarah Angelone, 2.1, $1,818; 3. Taylor Raupe, 2.2, $1,418; 4. (tie) Haley Sage and Kendal Pierson, 2.5, $518 each; 6. Bailey Bates, 2.9, $143; 7. Bradi Good, 3.0, $143; no other qualified runs
Second round: 1. Bailey Bates, 2.0 seconds, $2,425; 2. Bradi Good, 2.1, $1,925; 3. Maddy Deerman, 2.4, $1,525; 4. Taylor Raupe, 2.5, $1,125; no other qualified runs.
Advancing: 1. Maddy Deerman, $3,843; 2. Bailey Bates, $2,568
Wildcard: Taylor Raupe, $2,543
Bull Riding
Trey Holston may have had some down time due to injury, but made it clear in Fort Worth that he is feeling better than ever. Winning both rounds, Holston easily moves on to the semi-finals. He will be joined by Hayden Ferguson, who was the second highest money earner on his single ride in the bracket.
First round: 1. Trey Holston, 87 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Midnight Magic, $3,750; 2. Hayden Ferguson, 86.5, $3,250; no other qualified rides
Second round: 1. Trey Holston, 89.5 points, $2,800; 2. Kobe Whitford, 87.5, $2,300; 3. Coy Pollmeier, 86.5, $1,900; no other qualified rides
Advancing: 1. Trey Holston, $6,550; 2. Hayden Ferguson, $3,250
Wildcard: Kobe Whiford, $2,300