Virgil’s Legacy Lives On as Rodeo’s Best Reflect on a One-of-a-Kind Horse

As the rodeo community steps into a new PRORODEO season with rookies making their professional debuts and new stock beginning to build their own legacies, it is important to not overlook how much some of the greats will be missed. Among them is the “Big Grey,” as this marks the first season many will experience without the anticipation of seeing him make one of his trips to select rodeos.

While F13 Virgil will never be forgotten, it’s important to take a trip down memory lane and reflect on just how much he meant to the athletes who drew him.

To Vern, Tyson, and everyone at C5 Rodeo , these are for you.

“It’s very evident how much Virgil means to both Vern and Tyson and I will always cherish sharing the stage receiving mine and Virgil’s buckle with two guys I value very much. That horse alone has done so much for my family and I and I’ll always be thankful to have gotten to get on him .” - Jacob Lees

Jacob Lees on Virgil | PRCA File Photo by Click Thompson

“Virgil is the biggest scariest most athletic animal to get on but a guaranteed win if you do your job. He fit me better than any horse I think I’ve ever been on, our sizes just matched up well and both times I got on him, I knew I was going to be pushing the records when I got my feet back on the arena floor.” - R.C Landingham

“Virgil was one of a kind, he will go down as one of the greatest ever! When he stuck his head over the chute you both knew it was game time.” - Logan Hay

“Virgil is one of the most amazing animals I’ve ever had the privilege to tie to. His size, his bucking style, and most importantly his attitude are what truly separate him from the rest. For him to go out as a champion makes my heart happy. He gave us everything he had every time the gate cracked, and he owes us nothing. My hat’s off to you, champ. Thanks for the ride.” - Tim O’Connell

Virgil claimed the PRCA 2025 Pendleton Whisky Let 'er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year award for the saddle bronc riding while also gathering the 2025 Canadian Pro Rodeo Bronc of the Year award. Having been selected to the National Finals Rodeo 10 times, Virgil is an icon in the world of bucking horses.

“He’s a battleship. He may not know exactly that he’s a world champion, but he knows he’s the best bucking horse on the planet. He has the attitude of a boxer. Cool, calm and collected, but always has his hammer cocked. There will go on to be many magnificent bucking horses, but there will NEVER be another F13 Virgil. The big grey was a dynasty in every way.”- Leighton Berry

“What a Legend. I’ve been lucky enough to team up with Virgil on four occasions in my career. He has taken me to two Calgary Stampede titles, a Ponoka Stampede title and close to 250k in earnings on his back alone. Enjoy your retirement, I will miss seeing your head hang over the bucking chutes!” -Richmond Champion

"Virgil is the total package. He looks the part and he backs it up, bareback or saddle bronc. You can be 90+ or he can throw you out of the arena. I am very grateful for the seven times I had the opportunity to ride him. A few of the times I drew him I really needed something big to happen and he always did his part. Some rides I had the time of my life and some I felt like I was fighting for my life. Thanks for memories Virg!" - Tilden Hooper

"Virgil the big grey dragon was one of the best to ever do it." - Zeke Thurston

One of the best to ever do it sums up this incredible athlete. He wasn’t just another bucking horse; he commanded respect, and he earned every bit of what he got. Over the course of the years, he helped cowboys win rodeos and secure world championships. He may not be gracing the arena anymore, but without question, he went out as the best, and he will never be forgotten.

Our hats are tipped to Virgil and C5 Rodeo for allowing us all to be a part of “The Big Grey’s” journey and career.

