Who’s Charging Toward NFR? Rough Stock Stars to Watch in Sioux Falls

All eyes are on the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this weekend. Not only is this rodeo the richest that the state has to offer, but the clock on the regular season is rapidly winding down, which makes this the rodeo to watch.

This year's NFR qualifiers will be set when this weekend is over and there are some competing who are still sitting on the bubble.

The winners from last year's Governor's Cup in the rough stock events will all be returning to South Dakota this year. Jess Pope (bareback riding), Ryder Wright (saddle bronc riding), and Clayton Sellars (bull riding) will all be battling for a chance into the finals.

The overall winner will take home $32,000 alone, which doesn't include any money that can be won during the first two rounds.

One interesting aspect to watch this weekend is the all-around race. This year has been a duel between Wacey Schalla and Stetson Wright. Wright suffered a serious injury in Puyallup when a horse stepped on him, and even though he hoped to be at the Governor's Cup, he will not be. Schalla, however, will be there in both the bareback and bull riding.

Who Qualified into the Bucking Chutes

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The bareback riding is the first event that will take place in the arena and Tilden Hooper is a cowboy to watch. It is hard to believe that the 9x qualifier sits on the outside looking in to this year's NFR. However, after the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan last weekend he made a significant leap. Hooper now sits a mere $2,000 away and that could easily change by the end of this weekend.

Hooper isn't the only cowboy in the bareback riding who sits outside of the top 15, as he is joined by another. The second is the No.18 cowboy, Jacob Lees. Lees sits further out, but still has a trip to the Thomas and Mack well within his grasps. Guys like Jayco Roper who hold down No.13 will have to keep up in the arena this weekend or they could lose their spot.

Over in the saddle bronc riding, it is Lefty Holman who will have to hold his breath throughout this weekend. He is ranked at No.15 in the world, and there is one lone cowboy heading to Sioux Falls, not sitting inside the top 15 right now, Logan Hay. Hay is less than $8,000 behind Holman, and one round win would knock Holman to the crying hole (if he wins no money at any other rodeo).

The bull riding has quite an intriguing field, not just with the reigning champion, but also with two other cowboys sitting outside the current qualification spots. Sellars, Colten Fritzlan, and Bryce Jensen sit at No. 20, 21, and 22 in the world standings going into the President's Cup. There is more than enough money for any one of them to play spoiler.

Hayden Welsh, a permit bull rider, is also ready to strap his hand in. He has been sensational this season. If the PRCA allowed, he would be qualifying for the NFR on his permit with nearly $150,000 won this season, alas, they do not.

Every event is going to come down to the wire. These guys have two rides guaranteed to try to make moves in the world standings, and it is going to be a good one to watch. Expect more than one to come from behind with all eyes set on competing in December.

Recommended Articles