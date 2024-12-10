The Voice That Brings Rodeo to Life: 2024 PRCA Announcer of the Year
With his infectious enthusiasm and passion combined with expert knowledge of the sport of rodeo, he brings more than a voice to the arena. His work behind the mic has earned him a repeat title. The 2024 PRCA Announcer of the Year is none other than Anthony Lucia.
In the sport of rodeo, the announcers are the pulse of the event. They carry the performance, energize the crowd, and bridge the gap between the action in the arena, and the excitement in the audience. This year, Anthony Lucia was chosen as the Announcer of the Year for the second time in a row. This well deserved recognition comes just a few years after he began in such position.
Lucia had a very successful career going for him in the television industry. In 2020, he made a major life change and went all in with announcing for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. His success has come quickly because of his knowledge and passion. Anthony is good at what he does, and his presence at the rodeos does not go unnoticed.
As he accepted his award this year at the PRCA Awards Banquet, Lucia said, "It's an overwhelming sense of pride and gratefulness. It's not anything but that because I'm nothing without this industry. I'm so grateful to be a part of this industry because I genuinely love rodeo."
At the beginning of his rodeo announcing career in 2020, he was the voice for 18 performances. This year, he exceeded all expectations and announced 134 rodeos. His voice is well-known for his role at the biggest rodeos throughout the year
One of Anthonys largest positions comes every March, announcing the richest one-day rodeo. The American Rodeo extended their congratulations and appreciation for him through a post on their social media as well.
"Congratulations to The American Rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia on winning the 2024 PRCA Announcer of the Year Award! We're honored to have such incredible talent on our team and have their talents recognized across the industry!"
This award is more than a well-deserved personal achievement for Mr. Lucia, but also a testament to the importance of rodeo announcers in our sport. They elevate the atmosphere and shape the fan's experience. Lucia is proof that the voice behind the mic leaves an impact in the arena and beyond.
"I get to make a living, talking about the industry that I truly love, I am just grateful." - Anthony Lucia