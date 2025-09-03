Walla Walla Frontier Days Highlights: Champions, Payouts, and Standings Shake-Up

The Walla Walla Frontier Days went out with a bang over the weekend. Three days of jam packed rodeo took place in Walla Walla, Washington with athletes taking home over $218,000. Wacey Schalla had yet another good performance this weekend, taking home the all around cowboy for bareback riding riding and bull riding, and inching closer to taking the No. 1 spot in the world in bull riding from Stetson Wright.

Jackey Frost currently sits on the bubble at No. 19 in the world, but took home first in the bareback riding, edging out No. 2 Schalla and No. 10 Waylon Bourgeois. Garrett Shadbolt, who currently sits at No. 4 behind Jess Pope in No. 3 but beat him in Washington. Frost clinched the prize of almost $6,000 in the competition.

Wright secured his win of the weekend in the saddle bronc riding with an 88.5-point ride. He moves up to No. 9 in the world standings, behind his brother Ryder Wright who currently sits at No. 1. While the brothers are dominating certain areas of the rodeo arena, Wright did not compete in bull riding, where he sits No. 1 in the world.

Brody Wells is the fourth best saddle bronc rider in the world right now and took home second in Washington. Q Taylor had a great performance, placing third, but he still sits on the NFR bubble at No. 20. Kolby Wanchuk tied with Taylor, he is just in the NFR ranks at No. 15.

At No. 9 in the barrel racing world standings, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell had a great showing in Walla Walla, she tied for first with Makenzie Mayes (No. 26) and Jamie Olsen. The time to beat was 16.96 seconds, and they each took home almost $5,000. Katie Halbert got fourth place, but still sits outside the bubble at No. 21. Currently ranked No. 4 cowgirl, Emily Beisel took home seventh, a tie with McKenna Coronado (No. 13).

Some other top 10 barrel racers in the world also added smaller amounts to their world standings. Anita Ellis, who’s currently No. 7, came in 11th and Carlee Otero was in 12th. No. 6 in the rankings, Megan McLeod-Sprague came in 15th.

As for tie-down roping, former world champion Haven Meged had a great weekend, taking home first and $5,358. He moved up in the rankings to No. 13 and is eyeing that NFR qualification.

With the NFR finish line barreling forward, it’s becoming clear which athletes are looking to dominate the Thomas and Mack Arena in December. As for those still looking to secure their spot in Las Vegas, things are coming down to the wire with just weeks left in the regular season.

Full Results

Bareback riding:1. Jacek Frost, 88 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Cinch Jeans Dirt, $5,605; 2. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Cole Franks, 87.5, $3,737 each; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 86.5, $2,055; 5. R.C. Landingham, 85.5, $1,308; 6. Jess Pope, 85, $934; 7. (tie) Taylor Broussard, Donny Proffit, Wacey Schalla, Kade Sonnier and Clay Stone, 84.5, $262 each.

Steer wrestling:1. (tie) Traver Johnson and J.D. Struxness, 4.5 seconds, $4,286 each; 3. Garrett Oates, 4.6, $3,483; 4. (tie) Ty Erickson, Scott Guenthner, Stetson Jorgensen and Mike McGinn, 4.7, $2,344 each; 8. (tie) Riley Duvall, Grant Peterson, Cash Robb, Justin Shaffer and Sawyer Strand, 4.8, $1,072 each.

Team roping:1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 3.8 seconds, $4,907 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.0, $4,253; 3. (tie) Jr. Dees/Landen Glenn and Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 4.2, $3,598 each; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3, $2,944; 6. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.4, $2,617; 7. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.5, $2,290; 8. Jack Fischer/Bucky Campbell, 4.7, $1,963; 9. (tie) Dylin Ahlstrom/Dan Scarbrough, Brayden Schmidt/Jaydon Warner, Jett Stewart/Sam Saunders and J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford, 4.8, $1,268 each; 13. (tie) Rhett Anderson/Caleb Hendrix and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.9, $572 each; 15. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 5.0, $327.

Saddle bronc riding:1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Clover K, $5,471; 2. Brody Wells, 87.5, $4,194; 3. (tie) Q Taylor and Kolby Wanchuk, 87, $2,553 each; 5. Gus Gaillard, 86.5, $1,277; 6. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $912; 7. Damian Brennan, 85, $729; 8. (tie) Ben Andersen, Chase Brooks, Kade Bruno and Spencer Wright, 84.5, $137 each.

Tie-down roping:1. Haven Meged, 7.6 seconds, $5,358; 2. Ryan Jarrett, 7.9, $4,644; 3. Myles Kenzy, 8.1, $4,286; 4. Blane Cox, 8.2, $3,572; 5. (tie) Cash Fuesz and Chance Oftedahl, 8.3, $3,036 each; 7. Cory Solomon, 8.6, $2,500; 8. (tie) Stran Dunham, Shane Hanchey, Shad Mayfield, Bo Pickett and Pecos Tatum, 8.8, $1,536 each; 13. Zane Kilgus, 8.9, $714; 14. Brey Yore, 9.0, $536; 15. Kyle Lucas, 9.1, $357.

Barrel racing:1. (tie) Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, Makenzie Mayes and Jamie Olsen, 16.96 seconds, $4,947 each; 4. Katie Halbert, 17.07, $3,029; 5. Helen Nowosad, 17.08, $2,423; 6. Andrea Busby, 17.09, $1,817; 7. (tie) Emily Beisel and McKenna Coronado, 17.10, $1,439 each; 9. Michelle Alley, 17.17, $1,211; 10. Summer Kosel, 17.18, $1,060; 11. Anita Ellis, 17.24, $909; 12. Carlee Otero, 17.25, $757; 13. Jordan Driver, 17.31, $606; 14. Chloe Gray, 17.36, $454; 15. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.38, $303.

Bull riding:1. Wacey Schalla, 90 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' No. 62j, $5,527; 2. Mason Moody, 88.5, $4,238; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 87, $3,132; 4. Scott Wells, 86.5, $2,027; 5. Luke Mackey, 85.5, $1,290; 6. Hudson Bolton, 84, $921; 7. Bryce Jensen, 81, $737; 8. Lane Vaughan, 80, $553.

Breakaway roping: First round: 1. Josie Conner, 2.4 seconds, $2,040; 2. (tie) Bailey Bates, Grace Felton and Beau Peterson, 2.5, $1,508 each; 5. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Bailey Patterson, Joey Williams, Hali Williams and Macy Young, 2.6, $461 each. Progressive: 1. (tie) Grace Felton and Kacie Jo Wiersma, 2.8 seconds, $1,907 each; 3. (tie) Erin Johnson, Taylor Munsell, Beau Peterson and Macy Young, 2.9, $1,109 each; 7. (tie) Mallory Owens, Braylee Shepherd and Joey Williams, 3.0, $207 each.

