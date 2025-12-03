Cowboy Meets Class at the 2025 NFR Back Number Ceremony

Last night rodeo elites, professionals, and greats all gathered to celebrate the 2025 National Finals Qualifiers during the back number ceremony.

The NFR Back number ceremony is held every year to honor the contestants that worked hard all year to earn their position in the top fifteen of their designated rodeo events.

This significant event brings traditional western and elegant fashion together for a beautiful ceremony and great time for contestants and their families.

The back numbers are selected by money earned throughout the 2025 rodeo season. The No. 1 back number is given to the cowboy or cowgirl who has won the most money thus far in the year.

The No. 1 number will be worn by the great Stetson Wright, who will compete in both Saddle Bronc Riding and Bull Riding at the NFR. His season earnings were $515,511. We can expect him to win a lot more money during his 10 days and 20 outs in the Thomas & Mack. The Wright family has been lighting up the T&M for decades, and they outdid themselves at this year's ceremony, where they and their wives all matched in elegant black and gold.

The Wright Way to Back Number Ceremony | Wrights

Wearing the No. 2 NFR back number is Wacey Schalla. The young rodeo sensation has taken the PRCA by storm. This year, he will battle out the All-Around title with fellow bull rider Stetson Wright. He will ride 10 bareback horses and 10 bulls throughout the next 10 days in Las Vegas.

Wacey Schalla | PRCA

The 2025 WPRA barrel racing qualifiers dressed to impress at this year's Back Number Ceremony. The field is a mixture of veterans and NFR rookies for both the girls and their horses. It has been a trying road to get to the finals, but these girls are ready to lay down some runs and set some records.

2025 WPRA NFR Barrel Racers | WPRA

Possibly one of the most watched barrel racers this year, Tricia Aldridge and her famous horse Adios Pantalones, are a team many are excited to see at this year's finals. After becoming the record-breaking highest earning futurity stallion, they set out to make the NFR this year and crushed their goals. Aldrige loves to embrace the challenges and crush her goals. No doubt she and the beautiful yellow horse are here to catch some eyes and pocket plenty of dollars.

Tricia Aldridge | Red Hot Barrel Horses

Rookie NFR Steer Wrestler Chance Howard posted on his Facebook page, "Words can't describe the feeling you get to walk across the stage and receive your first back number. Anyone that rodeos has dreamed of getting to do that and I'm glad to finally have that accomplished. But I absolutely didn't walk across that stage by myself, my family and friends that have helped over the YEARS its finally paid off. Can't wait to run that first steer Thursday night!"

Chance Howard and his family | Chance Howard

Kyle Irwin is back in Sin City for his 7th NFR qualification. The veteran steer wrestler from Westville, FL has over $1 million in career earnings and won the NFR average title in 2022. His encouraging attitude and positive nature have him set up for success in the T&M the next 10 nights.

Kyle Irwin & family | Kyle Irwin

Holman & Eldridge | Rodeo Quincy

Returning to his 7th NFR and ranked in the No. 2 position in the world standings, Shad "Money" Mayfield has returned to Las Vegas in a great position to earn a third world title.

Shad Mayfield | PRCA

Fans are always excited to see the outfit Rocker Steiner will show up in. The rock star crossed with cowboy style matches Rockers, 'I don't care what you think', and a ready-to-rock-and-roll personality.

Rocker Steiner | PRCA

Gering, Nebraska cowboy Riley Pruitt returns for his third NFR qualification. In 2016 Pruitt won the NFR average title. He is currently ranked sixth in the world standings. Pruitt posted on his Facebook page, "There’s nothing better than getting to experience this as a family. We are thankful to be back!"

Riley Pruitt & Family | Riley Pruitt

NFR Rookie Bryce Jensen recieved his first NFR back number last night. Ranked 11th in the world standings the 20-year-old bull rider is following in family footsteps in rodeo and making his own waves while doing it.

Bryce Jensen | PRCA

The NFR just got really real for the 2025 contestants. Now that they have that iconic back number they will pin on their back for ten rounds, and they have been celebrated for this year's accomplishments, the real task starts. Lifelong dreams are about to be lived out as rodeo contestants chase gold buckles in the Thomas & Mack.

More Rodeo News