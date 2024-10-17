WCRA Announces Cancellation of 2024 Rodeo Carolina Due to Hurricane Helene
In the early days of Hurricane Helene, Rodeo Carolina was postponed to October 30-November 2, 2024. It was not known at the time how devastating the impacts of the storm would be, nor how long relief efforts would be necessary. Sadly, the region has experienced a catastrophic level of damage and it was determined that the rodeo would be cancelled until 2025.
The WCRA shared this announcement on October 9, 2024:
"Due to the unprecedented impacts of Hurricane Helene across Western North Carolina and the greater Atlantic region, WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance), PBR (Professional Bull Riders), and Tryon International have canceled the 2024 Rodeo Carolina. Following the storm, the event had been rescheduled for October 30-November 2 in Mill Springs, North Carolina at the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort.
WCRA and its partners look forward to bringing Rodeo Carolina back to the region in Fall 2025.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Tryon International has been instrumental in the region’s recovery, currently serving as a staging area for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), a community food distribution basecamp, and a 10-acre North Carolina Emergency Management Field Hospital. First responders also occupy Tryon International’s lodging and facilities with an indefinite departure date.
All ticket purchasers will receive a refund from ETIX.com, Tryon International’s ticketing partner. All refunds will be processed automatically and appear on your bank statement within 20 business days.
All Rodeo Carolina entry fees will be refunded to athletes through NextGen Rodeo (transaction fees do not apply). No further action will be needed. Refunds should be applied in the next 7-10 business days.
Rodeo Carolina Leaderboard points will be applied to the 2025 Rodeo Corpus Christi Leaderboard; athletes who do not want their points applied to Rodeo Corpus Christi can email eventsecretary@wcrarodeo.com and receive a refund on their nominations (transaction fees do not apply) or apply them to a VRQ Bucks gift card for the full value. The deadline for refunds or VRQ Bucks is Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. CT. Rodeo Corpus Christi is scheduled for May 7-10.
The 2024 VRQ Points Champion Bonus will now conclude on May 10 at 2025 Rodeo Corpus Christi.
We appreciate the understanding of our competitors, partners, and staff, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the region affected by the storm."
The WCRA (World Champion’s Rodeo Alliance) is a professional sport and entertainment entity, created to develop and advance the sport of rodeo by aligning all levels of competition. In association with the PBR, WCRA produces major rodeo events, developing additional opportunities for rodeo-industry competitors, stakeholders, and fans.