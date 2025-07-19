PBR Announces 2026 World Finals Will Return To Dickies Arena In Fort Worth
The Unleash the Beast finals will start at the famous Cowtown Coliseum in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, on May 7 and will go through the 10. The finals will commence on May 14 and conclude on the 17 at Dickies Arena.
Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner of PBR, spoke on the latest news surrounding the Unleash the Beast venue for 2026.
“With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to AT&T Stadium, PBR World Finals – Championship will shift to a new home for the season – Dickies Arena,” said Gleason. “We’re proud to keep the toughest championship in sports right here in Texas, starting the journey at the historic Cowtown Coliseum and culminating with crowning our new World Champion at Dickies Arena — also home to the Fort Worth Rattlers of PBR Teams.”
Cowtown is actually known as the birthplace of the PBR. It was the host of the very first event for the association back in 1993, so it safe to say that the PBR is returning to its roots. And it is also safe to say that Tim Long (general manager of Cowtown) is excited for the 2026 event.
Long said, "Cowtown Coliseum was the site of the first indoor rodeo, the first rodeo broadcast on radio, and the first televised rodeo in the United States. It’s only fitting that this historic Fort Worth venue now serves as the home of the crucial opening rounds of PBR World Finals.”
The PBR continues to make strides for the sport with big headlines, paydays, and sponsorships for the athletes that are trying to make a living on the back of the bull. It's exciting that Unleash the Beast has found a home in Texas.
