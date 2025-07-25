The Last Cowboy Standing: Honoring The Legacy of Jerome Robinson At CSU
The Last Cowboy Standing took over Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium on July 21st and 22nd. The days were packed with live music, fun, and unforgettable bull riding action, but the real reason this event is happening here at all is one man- Jerome Robinson.
That reason? Robinson’s story began right there in Fort Collins. What he brought to the sport of rodeo through his lifestyle, and what it means to this town, has not faded. Making this landmark event a special one for Fort Collins and the rodeo world as a whole.
Jerome Robinson was born and raised in Nebraska, and at just three years old, he visited the National Western Stock Show in Denver. It was then and there that he declared he was going to grow up and be a bull rider- and that he did. He went on to achieve eleven trips to the National Finals Rodeo, dozens of buckles, and fourth in the world, twice.
Robinson knew this wasn’t the only legacy he wanted to leave behind. After graduating from Colorado State University in 1969 and riding all four years, he spent his time bull riding until 1982. But it was his life after that that paved the way for bull riding and the sport of rodeo.
He went on to change the way that western sports were produced. It was in Fort Collins that he ran Western Trails Rodeo and created the centralized rodeo entry system (PROCOM) still in use today. For nearly 30 years, he was PBR’s arena director and produced events all over the world.
Robinson was inducted into the PBR Ring of Honor in 1999. Then in 2019, he was inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame and the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. In 2020, he was welcomed into the Rodeo Hall of Fame at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
The Last Cowboy Standing, taking place at CSU, holds impact for many, as that is where Robinson took his first collegiate ride and where his legacy began. The event is a large tribute to the lessons he brought to bull riding and rodeo throughout his lifetime.
While The Last Cowboy Standing ended on July 22nd, the results were huge. Silvano Alves took home the top prize of $120,000. L.J. Jenkins took home second, and Nathan Schaper took home the third spot.
Every person in the arena was proud to carry on Robinson’s legacy, as it continues long past his lifetime.
