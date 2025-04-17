Weaver and Prindle Bank Big in the Barrel Racing at Butter Cup Futurity
With nearly $50,000 added, the Buttercup Futurity in Gifford, Illinois, was a fantastic event held at Gordyville USA, April 4-6, 2025. With the $15,000 added futurity the focus of the event, the race was sanctioned with several organizations, including BBR, WPRA, and more. The race was brought to this great group of competitors by Indian Creek Racing Productions. With an open, high stakes, several sidepots and age divisions, the 90% payback futurity was split 50% to the rounds and 50% to the average.
It is nothing new to see Randee Prindle's name at the top of the leaderboard. Although we often see her winning open races, rodeos, and more aboard Red Man Jones, the Missouri cowgirl also has an impressive string of young horses. In Gifford, she and Gonna Paint Fame earned $5,772 and the Futurity Champion title. The 2020 bay mare is a registered paint, by Gonna Get Some Fame and out of Dinkys Cherokee Rain by Vibrant Cherokee and out of Dinkys Purple Rain. This bloodline fits Jones well, as Red Man Jones is by Brownie Jones and out of Dinkys Purple Rain.
According to Prindle's Facebook post, this was "Poker Chip's" first futurity. Prindle raised the filly and later sold her, but has been able to train and compete on her. They finished third in Round 1 with a 14.239.
The futurity Reserve Championship went to Aint Seen Darlin Yet and Ashley Peterson, who placed fourth in both Round 1 and Round 2. The 2021 mare is a full sibling to Peterson's standout futurity horse and 2022 BFA $uper$takes winner, Aint Seen A Love Man.
Prindle and Red Man Jones won the Friday Open 1D with a 13.698 for $1,386. Prindle placed 10th in the 1D on Saturday aboard RSL Heavenly Chick, brining her weekend earnings to $7,748. On Saturday, Kaylee Weaver and French Bling N Kandy took the top spot with a 13.673 for $1,739. They also won the Bread and Butter High Stakes on Saturday and the Saturday Derby 1D. Ronda Casey and UndniablyAHustler ran a 13.936 for the win and $1,360. They also placed second in the 1D on Friday.
Competitors had plenty of chances to add to their earnings, with average payouts, as well as sidepots for various age divisions. With a 100% payback peewee event, KK Run for Vegas qualifier, and more, this was an event for the whole family. Full results can be found here.