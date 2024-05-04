Webb Ranks in Top 15 Despite Staying Close to Home
Breakaway roper Tacy Kay Webb, hailing from Madisonville, Texas, currently holds a position in the Top 15 of the WPRA World Standings. With previous successes including two qualifications for the College National Finals Rodeo and a Reserve Champion title at The American Rodeo in 2023, Webb is no stranger to victory but finding herself near the top of the standings this year has been a pleasant surprise, given her limited rodeo schedule.
Unlike previous years spent on the road, Webb has chosen to prioritize her CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist) studies, which began in January 2024. Despite the upcoming increase in workload when her classes transition to in-person in August, she's currently managing to balance both, even if it means some sacrifice in practice time.
"I've done lots of school in the truck this semester, but I wouldn't change it," Webb said.
By staying close to home in Texas for rodeos this season, Webb's strategy seems to be paying off. She advanced to the semi-finals in San Antonio in February and clinched victory at Rodeo Austin in March. Next up is in Guymon, Okla., this week with a relatively light schedule for the rest of May. She also has her sights set on a few smaller Texas rodeos and has secured a spot at The Calgary Stampede in July.
Viewing this season as her last hoorah before her studies become more demanding, Webb is enjoying every moment until her anticipated graduation in the fall of 2026.
This more laid-back approach to rodeo has been enjoyable for Webb thus far. She eagerly anticipates The Calgary Stampede, and she's considering participating in Cheyenne Frontier Days later in July while already on the road. With a humble demeanor, Webb is content to let the cards fall where they may.
"I'll tell you what: If those cards do fall perfectly and I do qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping, I'll be figuring out a way to get out to Vegas in December, even with school."
When it comes to Webb, there are no boundaries to success. She's consistently demonstrated that even while pursuing a demanding career, she leaves her mark wherever she goes. As the rodeo season unfolds, Webb eagerly embraces whatever awaits her in the arena.