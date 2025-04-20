Weekly Professional Rodeo Recap: Big Wins and Coast-to-Coast Action
It was a big weekend in professional rodeo and this recap will cover the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo in Oakdale, Calif., the Gold Country Pro Rodeo in Auburn, Calif., the Kingsman Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo in Kingman, Ariz., the Midwest Horse Fair and Rodeo in Madison, Wis., the Longview PRCA Rodeo in Longview, Texas, the Jonesboro Pro Rodeo in Jonesboro, Ark., the Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo in Davie, Fla., the Magnolia Stampede in Magnolia, Ark., the MS Gulf Coast Pro Rodeo in Gulfport, Miss.
Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo
With $154,000 added, this event had a huge draw of top contenders. NFR team ropers, Wyatt and Paden Bray took the win in Round 1 and the Average. Paden also tied for second in Round 1 of the tie-down roping, to earn the All-Around Cowboy title.
Myles Carlson went two-for-two on checks in the bareback riding, winning Oakdale and placing fourth in Auburn. Tricia Aldridge and her incredible stallion, Adios Pantalones, earned their second win of the week in the barrel racing, with a 17.28-second run.
Gold Country Pro Rodeo
Auburn also boasted a roster of NFR cowboys and talented young guns. The up-and-comers dominated in the roughstock events. Evan Betony racked another win in the bareback riding, with an 84-point ride on Flying U Rodeo's Little Lady. Cash Wilson topped the saddle bronc riding, scoring 84.5 points on Rosser Rodeo's Hitchhike. In the bull riding, the win went to Levi Gray, with 85.5 points.
The Kingsman Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo
Currently ranked no. 9 in the World Standings, NFR barrel racer Stephanie Fryar took the win in the barrel racing with 17.43 seconds. 2024 NFR qualifier, Maddy Deerman, won the breakaway roping with a 2.2-second run.
Midwest Horse Fair & Rodeo
Spur Montag took the victory in the saddle bronc riding with a 77-point ride aboard Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Nutter Butter, as well as placing second in Jonesboro.
Longview PRCA Rodeo
Longview had many top athletes, including NFR qualifier Lightning Aguilera, who took the win in the team roping with Wyatt Cox at 4.5 seconds. NFR saddle bronc rider, Isaac Diaz, rode Andrews Rodeo's Cracker Jack to 85 points for the victory. Cody Teel, another NFR cowboy, won the bull riding with an 86-point ride on Andrews Rodeo's Deuces Wild. WPRA rookie, Makenzie Mayes, took a commanding win in the barrel racing at 17.17 seconds, nearly three-tenths of a second faster than second place.
Jonesboro Pro Rodeo
Bareback rider Jacob Raine earned two wins this week, one in Jonesboro and one in Magnolia. The only qualified ride of the bull riding was Matthew Weaver, who took home $3,478 for the win.
Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo
Father-son duo, Braxton and Brad Culpepper, took another win in the team roping with a 4.5-second run. Florida barrel racer Margo Crowther, took the top spot with a 14.87-second run aboard Prisonerr, by RR Mistakelly and out of her NFR qualifying mare, Shes Packin Fame.
Magnolia Stampede
The talented young team roping brothers, Walker and Will Smith, took the win with a 5.5-second run. Wyatt Newman won the steer wrestling with a 4.9-second run, nearly a full second ahead of second place.
MS Gulf Coast Pro Rodeo
NFR cowboy, Taylor Broussard, tied with Isaac Ingram for the win in the bareback riding with 81-point rides. Tie-down roper Devin Rigsby swept both rounds and the average.