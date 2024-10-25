Western Industry Rallies in Support of Injured NRCHA Rider After Freak Accident
The National Reined Cow Horse Association’s Snaffle Bit Futurity, boasting one of the most prestigious titles in the performance horse world, is an event anticipated all year by competitors and fans alike. However, on Monday, October 14th, tragedy hit the famed dirt of the Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, TX.
Braden Johns, a NRCHA trainer and rider from Scottsdale, Arizona, was pushing a calf during the cow work open futurity preliminaries when a freak accident led to his horse falling and rolling on top of Braden, who was rendered unconscious and immediately taken to the hospital, where he currently remains.
In the wake of tragedy, the western world always shows up in support of their own - in more ways than one. Jesse Spence, fellow NRCHA open rider, stepped in after Braden’s accident to rein Jewel Rey Von, a 2021 Stevie Rey Von x Jewel Bar Ruby stallion owned by Chloe Smith that Brandon had qualified for the limited open finals.
Immediately after the news of the accident broke, a GoFundMe was started by Allison Bowen, a colleague of Braden’s with whom he attended Texas Tech University, to cover what are sure to be major medical costs. While the initial goal was lower, the fundraising goal is currently listed as $50,000, which has already been met with the current total nearly reaching $60,000 and rising by the hour.
It’s times like these that bring out the positive power of social media. The comment section of Brandon’s story, written and posted on Facebook by western sports journalist Kendra Santos, is flooded with comment after comment praising Brandon’s character and work ethic, as well as simply sharing prayers, well wishes and positivity towards Brandon’s family and fiancee, Hannah.
Additionally, A Cowboy’s Grit - Braden Johns, a Facebook group dedicated to providing updates on Braden’s recovery and words of encouragement, was established following the accident. The group has rapidly grown to nearly a thousand members in just over a week and has become the unofficial home of a “prayer chain” made up of Johns family friends and friends of friends, Braden’s college buddies and fellow trainers, as well as individuals who’ve never even met Braden but are diligently following his journey. It was in this Facebook group that Hannah, Braden’s fiancee, shared her favorite things about her cowboy, posting, “Braden is a man of faith, resilience, grit, kindness, humbleness, a cowboy, and the love of my life. Oh, and handsome!”
After this outpour of support, it’s safe to say Braden’s village spans further and wider than ever imagined.
As of October 24, 2024, Braden has yet to officially wake up, but his condition has been considered stable for days now, and things seem to be looking up for this cowboy. According to his fiance, Hannah, via a Facebook update, “(Braden’s) moving his fingers and toes on his own as well as when he is asked to do so… he is also moving facial muscles and showing us his grin (as well as) breathing on his own for good periods of time before he needs to rest.”
This cowboy’s got a long road ahead of him, but with the grit and determination Braden’s known for, it’s no doubt he’ll be back in the saddle as soon as he’s able.