Weston Patterson Grinding to Keep Himself Ahead of the NFR Cutline

When the chute gate opens, the lone goal for saddle bronc rider Weston Patterson is to hold on for eight seconds.

He now has that same mentality about remaining inside the top 15 of the PRCA World Standings for a little more than four weeks.

The Waverly, Kan., native opened the 2025 ProRodeo season with a big win at the Ram Prairie Circuit Finals, followed by some significant earnings at places like the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., the San Antonio Rodeo and Stock Show, and RodeoHouston.

Once the winter schedule wrapped up, Patterson was a bona fide name in the rankings with success to back it up. The difficult part has been staying there.

“It’s crunch time. You’re going to be sore and you’re going to be tired and you’re going to be driving a lot and there’s going to be some horses you don’t want to get on,” Patterson said. “But I think that’s what’s going to separate the guys that end up in the top 15 and the ones who don’t.”

As of Wednesday, the up-and-coming competitor was ranked No. 12 in the world with $144,842 in earnings so far. After finishing 40th in the standings last year, Patterson finds himself in position for his first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this December – if he can remain in the top 15.

While he’s posted scores in recent weeks, Patterson has struggled to add to his ledger. His last check was a critical one as he captured the Lawton (Okla.) Rangers Rodeo back in early August to secure $4,399. Since then, there’s been no additional earnings added.

Sometimes, that’s just reality for a PRCA competitor. The pendulum can swing in either direction, changing the course of a season at any moment.

And as the 2025 campaign enters the home stretch, Patterson has his eyes focused on what could potentially change things ahead of him.

“I think I’m not safe, that's for dang sure. There’s still a lot of money to be one in a lot of rodeos. I feel good about where I’m at and as long as I stay on a steady roll and end up winning a little bit here and there I think we should be good and have a spot,” Patterson said. “I’m just trying to finish out this summer strong every time I nod my head. Like I said, whether it’s first or last place, as long as I’m winning a check, that’s all it all adds up in the end.”

