Where To Watch: Teton Ridge's American Rodeo Contender West Semi-Finals Tournament
The American Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge is just a few short months away and it is now time for the culmination of each region.
In order to qualify for a regional semi-finals, contestants have already competed at their local level to earn a spot. Now all of the contestants that advanced in the West Region will meet in Las Vegas, Nevada at the South Point Hotel and Casino to narrow the field to just five in each event.
The timed events will be structured with two full go-rounds followed by the top 10 in the aggregate advancing to the finals. From the final round, only the top 5 in each event will move on to the American Contender Tournament Finals.
The rough stock will just be one go-round with the top 10 advancing to the final round to be narrowed to five.
The West Regional Semi-Finals will begin on Thursday, January 9 at 8 a.m. (11 a.m. ET) with the barrel race, breakaway, tie-down, steer wrestling and team roping round one competition.
Friday, the events will continue with round two beginning again at 8 a.m. The Redemption Rounds will follow round two in the order of breakaway, tie-down, steer wrestling, team roping and then barrel race. The roughstock preliminary round will be held at 8 p.m. Friday.
The semi-finals will conclude on Saturday with the top 10 from each event from Thursday and Friday along with three from the Redemption Rounds of the timed events. Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. contestants will battle their way to try to be in the top five to advance to the Contender Finals to be held at Globe Life Arena in Arlington, Texas on April 11, just one day before The American Rodeo on April 12.
Everyone can tune into the action right from the comfort of your own home and not miss a single run. For the first two rounds of all of the timed events plus the preliminary rough stock round, viewers can tune into Teton Ridge +. An account will need to be set up to view the live action, but there is no charge for the live stream.
On Saturday, January 11, the finals can be found live on FS1. There will be a pre and post show. The Mauney Cast will also be streaming alongside the rodeo for all of the action.