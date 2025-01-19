Which Cowboys and Cowgirls Earned Round 1 Wins at IFR55 in Guthrie?
The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event of the International Professional Rodeo Association are competing this week at the 55th Annual International Finals Rodeo for their share of the $500,000 payout. World Champions will be crowned on Sunday, January 19. We have the Round 1 recap and full results can be found here.
Bareback Riding
Blayn Hughston of McBain, Mich. took the round win at his third IFR aboard Bougie Bob with an 81.5-point ride. Hughston attends Western Texas College and earned the 2024 Jack Wiesman Award.
Season leader Tanner Phipps of Dalton, Ga. earned a solid check for second place. Thid and fourth place in the season standings belong to Matthew Smith and Tate Paypszycki. They also earned third and fourth place checks in Round 1.
1. Blayn Hughston / 81.5 / $3,703.70
2. Tanner Phipps / 80.5 / $2,777.78
3. Matthew Smith / 79.25 / $1,851.85
4. Tate Papszycki / 77.75 / $925.93
Steer Wrestling
Caleb Little of Dexter, Ky. has previously earned an Average title at the IFR and showed why, winning Round 1 with a 5.2-second run. Little is currently third in season earnings.
1. Caleb Little / 5.2 / $3,703.70
2/3. Chase Crane / 5.7 / $2,314.82
2/3. David Jr. Reagor / 5.7 / $2,314.82
4. Matt Fisher / 5.8 / $925.93
Team Roping
Rainsville, Ala. cowboy, Jake Wells, and his partner, Bryer Hamilton of Cleveland, Tenn. earned the Round 1 win with a fast 4.8-second run. Wells has notched round wins in the past two IFRs and Hamilton is a three-time IFR qualifier.
Heath King sits atop the season earnings and Braxton Culpepper sits second, both headers earned checks in Round 1. Stephen Britnell, Bryer Hamilton, and Brad Culpepper hold the top three positions in season earnings in the heeling and all three earned checks in the round.
1. Jake Wells and Bryer Hamilton / 4.8 / $3,703.70
2. Braxton Culpepper and Brad Culpepper / 5.4 / $2,777.78
3. Casey Hicks and Jake Pianalto / 5.6 / $1,851.85
4. Heath King and Stephen Britnell / 6.0 / $925.93
Saddle Bronc Riding
Kody Rhinehart of Rienzi, Miss. continued his standout season, winning Round 1 with an 83-point ride aboard Smoke Show. Rhinehart wears the no. 1 back number at the IFR this year and holds the single-season earnings record. Second place in the season standings belongs to Spur Montag, who also earned a second place check in the round.
1. Kody Rineheart / 83 / $3,703.70
2. Spur Montag / 79.5 / $2,778.78
3. Joe Farren / 77.75 / $1,851.85
4. Rudy Troyer / 75.75 / $925.93
Tie Down Roping
Season leader Andrew Burks of Athens, Ala. furthered his lead, with a Round 1 win at 8.2 seconds. Cynch Whitesell and Justin Thigpen sit third and fourth in the season standings and split the second place check.
1. Andrew Burks / 8.2 / $3,703.70
2/3. Cynch Whitesell / 8.9 / $2,314.82
2/3. Justin Thigpen / 8.9 / $2,314.82
4. Jarod Nooren / 9.5 / 925.93
Breakaway Roping
It was Sierra Clement of Hudson Falls, N.Y. earning the Round 1 win in a quick 3.3 seconds. Hadassah Mullet sits third in the season earnings and earned a second place check in the round. Only three cowgirls roped their calves for a qualified time in this round.
1. Sierra Clement / 3.3 / $4,629.63
2. Hadassah Mullet / 4.0 / $2,777.78
3. Paige Pursel / 12.4 / $1,851.85
No other qualified times
Barrel Racing
IPRA rookie, Bayleigh Choate of Cleveland, Tenn. took the Round 1 win with a 16.150-second run. Taylor Finley sits second in the season earnings and also earned a fourth place check in the round.
1. Bayleigh Choate / 16.150 / $3,703.70
2. Cari Titsworth / 16.172 / $2,777.78
3. Nicole Helm / 16.269 / $1,851.85
4. Taylor Finley / 16.376 / $925.93
Bull Riding
Dekan Garland of Marlow, Okla. is a three-time IFR World Champion and showed why in Round 1 of IFR55. He took the win with an 83.50-point ride on Black Sabbath. Brody Robinson sits second in the season standings and earned a fourth place check in the round.
1. Dekan Garland / 83.5 / $3,703.70
2. Uberson Duarte / 79.75 / $2,777.78
3. Tyler Crank / 79.25 / $1,851.85
4. Brody Robinson / 76 / $925.93