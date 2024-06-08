Why the 156th Running of the Belmont Stakes Looks Different
If The Belmont Stakes is your favorite of the Triple Crown, prepare yourself as things will look quite different this year. Significant changes have been made that will be impacting the event. The final leg of the Triple Crown, traditionally held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, will be run on Saturday, June 8, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York which is about three hours north of the Belmont track. This relocation is due to Belmont Park undergoing a much needed $455 million renovation.
Another notable change is the distance of the race. Typically the longest of the Triple Crown races, this year’s Belmont Stakes will be contested over 1 1/4 miles—the same distance as the Kentucky Derby—instead of the traditional 1 1/2 miles. Who knows how the horses will react but this could be a game changer for many.
The race is part of the four-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, which features 23 stakes races with total purses exceeding $10 million.
The purse for this year’s Belmont Stakes has also increased to $2 million, up from $1.5 million in 2023. Here’s a look at the field of 10 horses, along with their trainers, jockeys, and morning line odds:
- Seize the Grey - Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas, Jockey: Jaime Torres, Odds: 8-1. Winner of the 2024 Preakness Stakes, Seize the Grey benefits from a historically favorable post position.
- Resilience - Trainer: Bill Mott, Jockey: Junior Alvarado, Odds: 10-1. Known for his stamina and steady performances, Resilience is a solid contender.
- Mystik Dan - Trainer: Kenny McPeek, Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr., Odds: 5-1. The 2024 Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness Stakes runner-up is a top favorite for this race.
- The Wine Steward - Trainer: Mike Maker, Jockey: Manny Franco, Odds: 15-1. This tenacious New York-bred colt usually races shorter distances, making this a challenging step up.
- Antiquarian - Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Jockey: John Velazquez, Odds: 12-1. Coming off a win in the Peter Pan Stakes, Antiquarian is on an upward trajectory.
- Dornoch - Trainer: Danny Gargan, Jockey: Luis Saez, Odds: 15-1. Despite recent struggles, Dornoch’s early career successes make him one to watch.
- Protective - Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, Odds: 20-1. A less favored entrant with potential for an upset if conditions are favorable.
- Honor Marie - Trainer: Whit Beckman, Jockey: Florent Geroux, Odds: 12-1. After a rough trip in the Kentucky Derby, this deep closer is expected to rebound strongly.
- Sierra Leone - Trainer: Chad Brown, Jockey: Flavien Prat, Odds: 9-5. The morning-line favorite, narrowly missed winning the Kentucky Derby, and is highly anticipated to perform well.
- Mindframe - Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., Odds: 7-2. This promising colt has been impressive recently and could make a significant impact in his stakes debut.
Post time is 6:41 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8. The race will be broadcast on FOX TV and live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.
